Pat McAfee laughs off Brett Favre defamation lawsuit: 'See you in court, pal'

Pat McAfee doesn't exactly seem worried about the defamation lawsuits Brett Favre filed against him and two other men on Thursday over their responses to the Hall of Fame quarterback's ongoing welfare scandal.

McAfee, a former NFL punter who has built a second career as a media personality, issued a response to Favre's lawsuit against him during an airing of "The Pat McAfee Show" at Super Bowl media row on Friday. McAfee was one of three people to receive such a lawsuit on Friday, the others being Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi state auditor Shad White.

While the advice of most lawyers would be to say as little as possible about pending litigation, especially in a defamation case, McAfee instead used the situation as comedic fodder and dismissed any chance of success for Favre.

Ladies and gentlemen.. I am being sued by Brett Favre#PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/QIm0i0ohUV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 10, 2023

During the segment, McAfee confirmed he had received the lawsuit and that Favre's legal team had contacted him twice, the first to demand he delete all past videos in which he criticized Favre and the second to demand a public apology in addition to deleting the videos.

McAfee joked he missed the deadline to apologize, Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET, because he was too busy playing pickleball.

On the substance of the actual lawsuit, McAfee noted that he disclaimed his past discussions about Favre with the key word of "allegedly." He also indicated he had not yet hired a lawyer.

"The quotes that we in that lawsuit were certainly accurate, but there’s one word, I believe that was said, often, on this particular program if you were to watch at all and that would be ‘allegedly.’ Our job is to report the news. Allegedly what was going on down in Mississippi with Brett Favre, the man who is suing me for money and for defamation, was being reported on this particular program because we owe the sports media world our coverage of it.

“We certainly said 'allegedly.' A lot of people are wondering how my lawyers are gonna handle this. You know it, I ain’t got ‘em. So let’s ride this f***er, I’m excited to see how it goes. I’ll see you in court, pal.”

McAfee went onto say he believed he would soon be deposed before hailing the lawsuit as a sign his show, which earned him a four-year, $120 million deal with FanDuel in 2021, has become a true success:

"I've had lawyers reach out to me and tell me how big of a joke this whole thing is. Whatever. I assumed this was going to come at some point with how big the show has gotten. We're lucky for it, we're thankful for it, we move on."

So far, Sharpe has not publicly responded to Favre's lawsuit, while White issued a stern response shortly after the lawsuit was filed on Thursday.

Why Brett Favre is suing Pat McAfee

Favre's lawsuit against McAfee, which can be read in its entirety thanks to the good folks at Mississippi Today, specifically points to two times the former punter allegedly defamed him.

The first came during a segment aired and uploaded on Nov. 30, in which McAfee made the following statements:

"Every time [Favre's] name comes up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people and took money from right out of their pockets."

"[Favre is] certainly in the middle of stealing from poor people in Mississippi now."

During the same segment, McAfee also mentioned that "Brett Favre Enterprises is alleging that this is all wrong and I can't wait to hear BFE to ... drop Brett Favre Enterprises' side of the story and we will judge it accordingly."

The second point of contention is the following humorous tweet, made funnier by the fact it made Brett Favre's camp so mad they are now suing:

It should be noted that McAfee, Sharpe and White are far from the only media entities to criticize Favre, as the former Green Bay Packers great has almost universally been censured for his role in an alleged welfare scheme that saw him receive $1.1 million in federal welfare funds.

While Favre has since paid back the money he personally received (without interest), he has also been reported to have played a central role in funneling $5 million to a volleyball stadium at his alma mater of Southern Miss. Favre has long insisted that he did not know where the money was coming from, Mississippi Today has reported on text messages showing him being explicitly told multiple times that improper use of the funds could be illegal. Texts have also been reported in which he asks a convicted member of the conspiracy if there is "any way the media can find out where [the funds] came from and how much?"

To date, Favre has filed no known legal action against Mississippi Today and its reporting, which has consistently peeled back layers to a scandal that keeps looking worse for Favre since it was unearthed in 2020.

No criminal charges have been filed against Favre, but has been questioned by the FBI over the alleged scheme. He is also still facing a civil lawsuit from Mississippi, from which he is trying to remove himself as a defendent.