Pat McAfee apologizes for role in Aaron Rodgers’ feud with Jimmy Kimmel

NEW YORK — Sports show host Pat McAfee is apologizing for his involvement in a feud between Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The ESPN and social media broadcaster hosted a show Tuesday on which Rodgers joked Kimmel’s name might show up on a list of Jeffrey Epstein associates that’s expected to be be made public any minute. While that list pulled from court records isn’t known to indicate Epstein’s associates were involved in his alleged sex trafficking or included Kimmel, that appeared to be Rodgers’ implication.

“We apologize for being a part of it,” McAfee said Wednesday. “I can’t wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it. Hopefully those two will just be able to settle this — not court-wise — but be able to chit chat and move along.”

McAfee’s apology followed a Tuesday night tweet from Kimmel, in which he said he’s considering suing Rodgers for defamation.

“Dear A--hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel posted on social media, tagging Rodgers. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Kimmel routinely bashes Rodgers on his late-night show, largely for the 40-year-old quarterback’s unconventional understanding of COVID-19 vaccines. The comedian has joked that Rodgers’ conspiratorial thinking could be due to head injuries sustained while playing football. He’s also called the 19-year NFL veteran a “tin foil hatter.”

Rodgers was traded to the Jets by the Green Bay Packers last April. He suffered a season-ending injury on Gang Green’s first drive of the season in September. The team’s disappointing season will finally come to a merciful end Sunday afternoon in New England.