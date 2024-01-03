Pat McAfee Addresses Aaron Rodgers’ Jeffrey Epstein List Claims: “I Can See Why Jimmy Kimmel Felt The Way He Felt”

Pat McAfee is clearing some things up after comments made by Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show that linked Jimmy Kimmel to the Jeffrey Epstein list of associates.

McAfee addressed the controversy at the top of his show on ESPN, noting that the ABC late-night talk show host had threatened legal action.

The sports commentator said that he and his staff had been “free wheeling” after coverage of the Rose Bowl, taking note that his show doesn’t have a format and “there is an opportunity to talk about damn near everything for three and a half hours.”

“There could be some things that were certainly, probably — I mean we’re gonna have to hear from Aaron on that — meant to be shit talk joke that can then become something that is obviously a very serious allegation that then leads to a massive overnight story,” McAfee said.

He continued, “I can see why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position. But I think Aaron was just trying to talk shit. Did it go too far? Jimmy Kimmel certainly said that was the case.”

McAfee recalled that Rodgers and Kimmel had been at odds in the pass over the comedian mocking the New York Jets quarterback for his conspiracy theories.

“We obviously don’t like the fact that we’re associated with anything negative ever. We’d like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one. But it’s because we talk shit and try to make light of everything,” McAfee explained. “Some things, obviously, people get very pissed off about, especially when they’re serious allegations. So we apologize for being a part of it. Can’t wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it. Hopefully, those two will just be able to settle this, not work-wise, but be able to chit chat, move along.”

Rodgers is a recurring guest on The Pat McAfee Show, making appearances every Tuesday.

The NFL star had made an appearance on McAfee’s show the day before where he joked that Kimmel was “hoping” the Epstein list didn’t come out, implying the late-night host could potentially be named.

Kimmel would respond to Rodgers on social media, denying his association with Epstein and telling him that his “reckless words put my family in danger.” The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host also threatened legal action if Rodgers continued making those references.

Disney owns both ABC and ESPN.

We like our show to be an uplifting one.#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bbT65oZQNN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2024

