Pat Hurst named 2021 Team USA Solheim Cup captain

After wins in Germany and Des Moines, and a loss in Scotland, Juli Inkster's streak as Team USA's Solheim Cup captain has officially ended. In 2021, Pat Hurst will take over as the leader of the American club when they play the Europeans at Inverness Club in Toledo.

Hurst was at Inkster's side during the latter's captaincy, events Hurst called some of the best of her professional career.

"I loved being an assistant captain; loved what I’d learned and seen being around captain Juli Inkster and all those great players on the last three American Solheim Cup teams," Hurst wrote in a letter of acceptance written on the LPGA's website. "I also loved the strategy and detail, the planning, motivation and relationship building."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

pat hurst The Solheim Cup - Preview Day 4 Stuart Franklin

Hurst has six LPGA wins—including one major, the 1998 ANA Inspiration—on her résumé, and played in five Solheim Cups. Team USA won each of those Solheim Cups, and Hurst finished her Solheim Cup playing career with a record of 10-7-3.

Combining her own playing experience with the valuable insights she gained as being one of Inkster's assistant captains, Hurst says that she's feeling ready and motivated for the challenge of trying to win the cup back on home soil.

"Now that I’ve been blessed with this great honor and awesome responsibility, I’m giving it all I’ve got," Hurst wrote.

Related: Europe's 2019 Solheim Cup win has suspense, heartache and fairytale ending

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

