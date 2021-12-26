Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 26.
Cricket
Australia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.
Great Day 1. Congrats to @sboland24 cap #463 and a first Test wicket to go with it! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NtqY33bteL
— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 26, 2021
David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family!
Michael Vaughan suffered an umbrella mishap.
I knew it was going to be a bad day for England after this start !!! @FoxCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y9AqCffTmQ
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 26, 2021
Scott Boland made his Australia debut.
You beauty @sboland24!!!!! 1st of many!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 26, 2021
Joe Root is quickly finding out what every net session looks like facing @sboland24 … inner thigh pad, box, thigh pad all get a thorough workout 🤕
— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 26, 2021
Football
Leaders Manchester City enjoyed the Boxing Day festivities.
𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗦, Frankincense and Myrrh! 😅
🔵 6-3 🦊 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/gadJyaVmyE
— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2021
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! 💙 pic.twitter.com/i0FHKeVy28
— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 26, 2021
Lucas Moura reflected on his stellar contribution to Spurs’ victory over Crystal Palace.
Grande trabalho em equipe! Sensação incrível! 💪🏽 #COYS #ObrigadoJESUS pic.twitter.com/rKF3CI6v6O
— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) December 26, 2021
Harry Kane equalled the Premier League record for Boxing Day goals with the ninth of his career.
Three points to go with your turkey leftovers 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ff2XCn6ZuV
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 26, 2021
Arsenal also marked Boxing Day with a win.
A lovely Boxing Day to you Gunners 🎁💫 pic.twitter.com/t7WciY01KS
— Gabriel Martinelli (@gabimartinelli) December 26, 2021
Liverpool turned the clock back.
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
A five-star performance from the Reds #OnThisDay in 2017 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/oMO3OJn4wS
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2021
Boxing
Boxers love Boxing Day.
Happy Boxing Day pic.twitter.com/jR2cLcwunl
— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) December 26, 2021
Athletics
Adam Gemili shared a lovely example of Christmas kindness.
Such a kind thing for your pupils to do @BrentPrimary. Thank you Esme for the card and present. Made my Grandma really smile as she’s been stuck in hospital over this Christmas period🎄 pic.twitter.com/h9KQHeLclS
— Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) December 26, 2021