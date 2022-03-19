Pat Connaughton back after a month out

Eric Nehm: Mike Budenholzer confirmed that Pat Connaughton will play today. It will be his first action since breaking a bone in his right hand against the Suns on Feb. 10.

Source: Twitter @eric_nehm

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Mike Budenholzer confirmed that Pat Connaughton will play today. It will be his first action since breaking a bone in his right hand against the Suns on Feb. 10. – 3:42 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Couple Bucks injury notes:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT today vs Minnesota with right knee soreness

Pat Connaughton (finger) will be available for the first time since Feb.10 – 3:40 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Coach Budenholzer confirms Pat Connaughton will play today – 3:33 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Just got to Minneapolis. Here is the Bucks’ injury report for Saturday’s game (4 p.m.) at the Target Center:

Probable: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery)

OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right MCL/ACL tear)

OUT (G-League assignment): Sandro Mamukelashvili, Lindell Wigginton – 6:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton is close to returning per Mike Budenholzer. He said the #Bucks wing probably needs one more “practice”-like setting before seeing the court.

The team has a couple off days before playing Minnesota. – 8:42 PM

Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Pat Connaughton is doing some catching and “light” contact with coaches in his rehab from hand surgery. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / March 12, 2022

Eric Nehm: Bucks’ first injury report for tonight’s game against the Hawks: OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation) Doubtful: Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain) Grayson Allen is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 9, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton underwent successful surgery today to repair the fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand. Connaughton injured his hand in the Bucks game at Phoenix on Feb. 10. -via NBA.com / February 14, 2022