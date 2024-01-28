Pat Benatar's 2 Daughters: All About Haley and Hana

Pat Benatar shares her two children with husband Neil Giraldo

Hailey Giralado Instagram

Pat Benatar may have famously sung about how "Love Is a Battlefield" — but her real-life romance reads more like a fairy tale.

Benatar first met guitarist Neil Giraldo in 1979 when he came to her rehearsal space shortly after she had signed her first record deal. For Benatar, it was love at first sight.

"I thought, Girl, you have just seen the father of your children," Benatar wrote in her 2010 autobiography Between a Heart and a Rock Place.

And she was right: Benatar and Giraldo became partners both professionally and personally, with him serving as her lead guitarist and the two marrying in 1982. Three years later, the rocker couple became parents for the first time when their daughter Haley Giraldo was born in February 1985. Their second child, daughter Hana Giraldo, was born nine years later in March 1994.

"I've never felt happier in my entire life," Benatar told the Chicago Tribune when she was pregnant with Haley.

Though Benatar was thrilled to become a mother, her record label execs were less than pleased. Benatar recalled to PEOPLE how they pressured her to hide her pregnancies because they didn't fit her sexy image.

"They wanted me to be the single vixen, and having a baby was as unvixenlike as you could be," Benatar said. "In their eyes, it was like a death sentence."

But the Grammy winner didn't think twice about focusing on motherhood. "I knew it was the right thing," Benatar told PEOPLE in 2010.

The rock legend elaborated to SPIN magazine: "You have to be ready for kids, because you have to give up everything, every selfish part of you. And in return ... unconditional love ... It's such a pure love."

Nowadays, Benatar — who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022 — is still balancing motherhood (and grandmotherhood) and her career.

Here's everything to know about Pat Benatar's two daughters.

Haley Giraldo Williams, 38

Haley Giralado Instagram

Benatar gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Haley Egeana Giraldo, on Feb. 16, 1985, in Los Angeles. At the time, the rock singer called Haley's birth "the biggest event of her life."

As a teenager, Haley appeared to be following in the footsteps of her musician parents when she formed a girl group named Glo. The pop group even went on the road with Benatar in the summer of 2001, serving as her opening act. But touring with her 16-year-old daughter proved to be "a challenge" for Benatar, who told PEOPLE they had "opposite interests."

"Her voice is much lower than mine," Benatar told PEOPLE about Haley's singing. "Mine is like a big, belting train wreck, and hers is much subtler."

Following her music career, Haley had other moments in the spotlight — including serving as Miss Golden Globe in 2002 and appearing on the 2005 E! reality show Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive. The show, which followed children of celebrities working on a Colorado ranch, also featured Kourtney Kardashian.

In the years since, Haley has become a wife and mother. She married model and Barry's Bootcamp instructor Matt Williams on July 15, 2017, in California. "I never thought it would be possible to fall more in love with someone every day … then I met you," Haley wrote to her husband on Instagram on their one-year wedding anniversary. "You are my forever and I couldn't be more excited about that."

The couple welcomed two daughters of their own not long after their 2017 nuptials: Stevie James Williams was born on Aug. 25, 2018, followed by Lola Ford Williams on Feb. 5, 2020. Their third child, son Cash Walker Williams, arrived on Oct. 25, 2022.

Haley Giralado Instagram

For Haley, becoming a mother only deepened her relationship with her own mom. "I didn't think we could be closer than we already are, but now it's on a different level," she wrote on Instagram in April 2018.

And that's not the only time Haley has expressed her love for Benatar on social media. She penned a sweet message to Benatar on her birthday in January 2020. "It's my very favorite person's birthday today, and I could not be more grateful to call this superhero of a woman my mom," Haley wrote in the caption. "Thank you for just being you. Those of you who know my mom, know how truly special she is...an angel on this earth. No matter how much I say I love you, I always love you more than that."

She also shared a Mother's Day tribute to Benatar in 2021: "I am so forever grateful for my amazing mother who loved us so hard and put us first always."

Hana Juliana Giraldo, 29

Hana Giralado Instagram

Nine years after Haley was born, Benatar gave birth to her second daughter — named Hana Juliana Giraldo — on March 12, 1994. Though born in L.A., Hana was named after the famous eastern shores of Maui and would eventually live there as a child with her family, she told Loop magazine in 2020.

During her time living in Maui, Hana was bullied by her fifth-grade peers. "I went through a traumatizing bullying experience and had all these targets on me on this tiny island," she recalled to Loop magazine.

She continued, "I didn't want to make things harder on my family so I just didn't say anything and I just stuck it out ... I internalized a lot."

The experience has led her to become an advocate for bullying victims, serving as an ambassador for the Boo2Bullying, a youth empowerment organization that focuses its efforts on anti-bullying and suicide prevention. Hana has also shared videos on her social media accounts to connect with fellow victims of bullying in an effort to make them feel less alone.

"I know what it feels like to feel uncomfortable. I know what it feels like to feel like you don't fit in," she said in a video on her YouTube channel. "I know what it feels like to wanna give up … don't give up. The worst thing you can do is give up."

Lester Cohen/Getty

Today, Hana is a social media influencer with millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. She's paid tribute to her rock star mother on both Instagram and TikTok (dressing up to look like Benatar and singing her hit "Heartbreaker") — but Hana is best known for her viral comedy skits, which she's been creating since she was a kid.

"I had basically been making videos my whole life. When I was on tour with my mom, I had nothing to do but make these comedy videos," she shared with Loop.

In addition to her social media career, Hana has also worked in fashion (even designing tour merchandise for her mother) and had a brief stint on reality television, appearing on the 2022 E! series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. She's also working on her own music, according to her Instagram — just like her rocker parents. "She's one of my biggest role models in the world," Hana told Hollywood Life about her mother in 2022.

"The tough skin I have now is from being her daughter."

Read the original article on People.