Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Rock Out Together During Performance of 'Promises in the Dark': Watch! (Exclusive)

The rock legends appear in this Saturday's episode of 'Austin City Limits,' premiering at 8 p.m. ET on PBS

Pat Benatar and Neil “Spyder” Giraldo are still rocking out together after being a couple and collaborators for over 40 years.

The rockstar, 71, and her husband/musical partner, 68, are taking to the stage yet again in an upcoming episode of Austin City Limits — their first time ever on the iconic performance series. Ahead of the episode’s premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering a clip of “Promises in the Dark” from their set.

Before Benatar breaks into the 1981 classic, she takes a moment to reflect on her relationship with Giraldo, who has played guitar for her and produced a number of her tracks since 1979.

Scott Newton/Courtesy of Austin City Limits Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar on 'Austin City Limits'

“We’re starting our 44th music anniversary this year. It’s crazy,” the Grammy winner says with excitement. “And we are also celebrating our 41st wedding anniversary this year.”

She then introduces the song by sharing why “Promises in the Dark” remains one of the most special tracks in her discography. “Back in 1979 when Spyder and I first met, we put the band together and we started to write songs right away,” the musician shared. “In the beginning, we were so young, we were in a new relationship and it was so awkward that we didn’t write songs about our personal stuff.”

After Benatar explains that the songwriting duo tended to write lyrics more generally early on, she adds, “As time went on, we got a little bit older, a little bit more secure in the relationship, we did start to write personal songs.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo in New York City in March 2023

“This next one is the very first one,” the “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” singer says before breaking into the single off 1981’s Precious Time.

During the performance, Benatar’s vocals sound strong as ever and Girlado thrills the audience as it transitions from a power-ballad into a rock jam and he shreds the famed guitar solo at the front of the stage.

“Promises in the Dark” is one of the several songs the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees play on their upcoming Austin City Limits installment, along with anthems like "We Belong," "Love Is a Battlefield," "Heartbreaker" and more.

Scott Newton/Courtesy of Austin City Limits Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar on 'Austin City Limits'

Benatar and Giraldo’s upcoming episode debuts Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on PBS and fans will also be able to later stream it online at pbs.org/austincitylimits.

The episode arrives following a major 2023 for the rockers, who played a series of headlining shows and set out on tour along with Pink on her massive Summer Carnival Tour.

Austin City Limits is in the midst of airing its 49th season, which marks the milestone 50th anniversary of the long-running program. Throughout the season, stars like Noah Kahan, Alanis Morissette, Bonnie Raitt and many others are set to appear.



