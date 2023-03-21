Pasukhas Group Berhad (KLSE:PASUKGB) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Pasukhas Group Berhad (KLSE:PASUKGB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Pasukhas Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = RM2.2m ÷ (RM220m - RM44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Pasukhas Group Berhad has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Pasukhas Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 1.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 75%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

One more thing to note, Pasukhas Group Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 20% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On Pasukhas Group Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Pasukhas Group Berhad has. However the stock is down a substantial 98% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Pasukhas Group Berhad (of which 4 are significant!) that you should know about.

While Pasukhas Group Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

