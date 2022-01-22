Pastrnak's power-play goal lifts Bruins over Jets, 3-2

KEN POWTAK
·3 min read
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored a tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third period to give the surging Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the travel-weary Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen also scored for Boston, which is 10-2 since New Year’s Day. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for Boston in his third start after re-signing this month following offseason hip surgery.

Andrew Copp and Jansen Harkins each had a goal for the Jets, who played their seventh of eight games on the road to open 2022 because of COVID-19-related postponements. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots for the Jets.

Boston’s leading scorer, Brad Marchand, surprisingly returned to the lineup Saturday after leaving Thursday’s game with an apparent right shoulder injury when he was hit from behind into boards by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, a check that Boston coach Bruce Cassidy felt was a “cheap” play. Cassidy said on Friday that Marchand would be out at least one game. The winger got a huge ovation when he was announced in the starting lineup.

In the third period, and with Adam Lowry off for interference, Pastrnak one-timed Matt Grzelcyk’s pass into the net from the left circle for his 10th goal in the last 10 games.

The Jets had a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:27 of the game with their goalie pulled and Boston's Tomas Nosek off for high-sticking.

In the first period, Harkins’ wrister from the left circle ticked off Rask’s glove into the net, making it 1-0 at 2:46. Steen collected a loose puck in front and tied it with about 8 minutes left in the first, but Mark Scheifele’s cross-ice pass hit off Copps’ skate and then caromed into the net off the skate of Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen with only 26 seconds left in the first.

Coyle tipped in Derek Forbort’s shot from the point, tying it at 2 just 2:31 into the second.

MAYBE ANOTHER DAY

Winger Steven Fogarty was set to make his Bruins debut before Marchand felt he was good to play. The 28-year-old Fogarty has played 27 games in his NHL career, scoring one goal in his time with the Rangers and Sabres. He was recalled from club’s AHL affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, where he scored eight goals in 26 games this season.

The team’s pregame TV broadcast even highlighted Fogarty’s upcoming debut during warmups.

NOTES: Grzelcyk left after getting checked into the board by Dubois in the first period but returned at the beginning of the second. Grzelcyk went to ice in pain as play continued and was slumped over when he skated to the bench. … Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly remains in COVID-19 protocol. … It was Boston’s sixth of a seven-game homestand. … The Jets activated forward Blake Wheeler from long-term injured reserve before the game and placed forward Nikolaj Ehlers on long-term reserve … Winnipeg outshot Boston 11-4 in the first but Boston got the initial nine on goal in the second.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Bruins: Host Anaheim on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

