Pastrnak and the Bruins take on Carolina to begin playoff series

Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (44-14-12, first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Boston and Carolina begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins play the Carolina Hurricanes to begin the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. Boston went 1-0 against Carolina during the regular season.

The Bruins are 26-9-9 in Eastern Conference games. Boston leads the Eastern Conference with 57 power-play goals, led by David Pastrnak with 20.

The Hurricanes are 20-17-2 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak has 95 total points for the Bruins, 48 goals and 47 assists. Brad Marchand has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 38 goals and has 66 points. Justin Williams has six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 1.3 goals, 2.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.0 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Hurricanes: Averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 6.0 penalties and 13.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game with a .955 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Hurricanes: Dougie Hamilton: day to day (undisclosed).

