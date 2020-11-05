Pastor Paula White calls on angels from Africa and South America to bring Trump victory

Megachurch pastor and televangelist Paula White-Cain who is spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, delivered a prayer service Wednesday night in an effort to secure Trump's reelection.

During the service, which was streamed on Facebook Live, White-Cain called on "angelic reinforcement" from the continents of Africa and South America.

"I hear a sound of victory, the Lord says it is done," she said. "For angels have even been dispatched from Africa right now... In the name of Jesus from South America, they're coming here."

In her prayer, White-Cain is also heard speaking in tongues — an occurrence in which a speaker talks in a language they do not know, usually during an intense religious experience. Speaking in tongues has been practiced in multiple Christian denominations, as well as other religions.

White's video has gone viral since it went online Wednesday night. And many have expressed outrage over her words.

"God is sending angels from a place Trump called a [expletive] to help him get re-elected?" Bishop Talbert Swan, a pastor, activist and NAACP Chapter President, wrote on Twitter. "'I hear the sounds of victory...' Consider a hearing aid."

"She’ll be lucky if Stephen Miller doesn’t send those angels to ICE Detention Centers," wrote Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, political strategist and commentator for CNN, Telemundo and The View.

White-Cain also stated that "demonic confederacies...are attempting to steal the election from Trump." As of Thursday morning, Joe Biden had 264 electoral votes and Trump 214, according to USA TODAY counts.

Even before outrage over Wednesday's video, White-Cain was a controversial figure in Christian circles because she preaches prosperity theology (or prosperity gospel) — a belief that God will reward believers with material wealth if they donate generously to religious causes.

