Pastor beaten to death by man she once helped, loved ones say. ‘Tragically taken’

A pastor was beaten to death by a man accused of breaking into her home in Chicago, according to local news reports.

Marisol Berrios was “a dedicated pastor who spent her life spreading love, hope, and compassion,” loved ones said in a GoFundMe. “She touched countless lives through her faith, inspiring sermons, and unwavering commitment to helping those in need.”

Among the people she helped was 59-year-old Marvin Wells — the man now charged in her death, WFLD reported.

“When I saw his face, my heart was broken because this is someone she fed and even given money too,” friend Leatisha Bailey told the TV station. “Marisol would say, ‘honey, I know they are addicts, they just need a chance, and they just need something to do.’”

Officers with the Chicago Police Department were called to the home shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, according to an incident report. A 53-year-old woman — later identified as Berrios — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Berrios’ youngest sister had found her body before police were called, WLS reported.

Two days later, Wells was booked into jail with no bond, records show.

He is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery and other charges, according to WLS.

“How do you so heinously hurt somebody that was so compassionate and giving and selfless,” Bailey told WFLD. “She would connect with ministries that would go all around the world and help people when disasters would happen.”

Berrios was also a daughter, aunt, godmother and friend, according to the GoFundMe. Loved ones described her as an “incredible woman who was tragically taken from us.”

An investigation is ongoing.

A visitation for Berrios is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10 at Alvarez Funeral Directors in Chicago.

Teen wakes up to gunfire, screams as deputy fatally shoots wife, OK officials say

Man shoots, kills pregnant sister and her husband during party at park, Ohio cops say

Man was found dead at cemetery in July, Maine cops say. His roommate is now arrested