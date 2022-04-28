Pastel "Regal Pink" Takes Over the Air Jordan 5

While we wait for DJ Khaled's “We the Best” collab to drop, Jordan Brand's Air Jordan 5 has received another update arriving in "Regal Pink."

The upper is predominately covered in pastel purple and is accentuated with "Ghost" on the lacing system, mid-foot netting, Jumpman logos on the lower heel and the interior lining. Elsewhere, the midsole spikes are doused in white with a splatter of blue, which is the same shade as the outsoles. The metallic silver Jumpman chain and tongue round off the footwear style.

The Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" retails for $210 USD and will be available via Nike's website on May 27.

