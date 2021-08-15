Use pastel eye colours for a dreamy look

Eye shadow denotes an intricacy of shading, an expertise and a skill set that goes beyond normal humans. But I’ve realised if you change the language, it’s far less intimidating. So just think of it as “eye colour”. Right now a kaleidoscopic eye colour is all the rage. However, as seen at Giorgio Armani AW21, it needn’t be over the top. Take a slightly damp brush – it produces a washed effect – and paint one colour into the crevice, another over the top lid and finish with a hue along the bottom line. See, it’s just a bit of colour…

1. Makeup by Mario Eyeshadow Palette £41, cultbeauty.co.uk

2. Clinique All About Eye Shadow £17.50. clinique.co.uk

3. Christian Louboutin Beauty Eyeshadow Palette from £58, selfridges.com

4. Giorgio Armani Eye Tint liquid Eyeshadow £25, johnlewis.com

5. Kjaer Weis Cream Eyeshadow from £8, kjaerweis.com

I can’t do without… a gentle cleanser ideal for blemish-prone skins

Recently I was reminded that making blanket statements can leave you eating your words. Some people practically worship at the fountain of essential oils, but I usually give them a wide berth and don’t recommend them. While I am not anti-fragrance per se, I had experiences years ago where my skin kept reacting horribly to any product teeming with essential oils. I’ve written them off ever since. But, unless you know you have an allergy, the truth is not everything with essential oils is bad. How a product is formulated, what percentage of the oils are in the product, which other ingredients the product includes… all of these things make a difference. And this cleanser by Caudalie proves that. I was initially attracted to the range because it deals with blemish-prone skin – which I have. But it’s created for grownups – which I am (mostly). And it includes exfoliating ingredients such as salicylic acid – which I love. It was only a few days into trying it (and loving it) that I realised it had – shock horror – essential oils in it. Lavender, lemongrass, rosemary, geranium… But instead of being an irritant, the cleanser cleared, smoothed and cleaned my skin. Which was a wonderful surprise. So I concede. Bad formulations are the enemy. Essential oils are not. Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser, £16, caudalie.com

On my radar… reef-friendly SPF, luxe washes, and hair care

Reef encounters Tons of sunscreen is deposited in oceans annually, contributing to coral damage. This hydrating SPF, however, is 100% reef safe. Grown Alchemist Natural Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 30, £33, grownalchemist.com

Pure indulgence There are body washes and then there are rosemary, spearmint and eucalyptus-scented cleansers that turn every shower into an event. This is the latter. Neom Super Shower Power Body Cleanser, £26, neomorganics.com

Curl power Shampoo bars traditionally dehydrate curly hair. Not this. The inclusion of hydrating avocado and kukui nut oils helps this sulphate-free bar buck the trend. Only Curls Curl Cleansing Shampoo Bar, £12, onlycurls.com

