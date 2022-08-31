The past year for WonderFi Technologies (TSE:WNDR) investors has not been profitable

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So we hope that those who held WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSE:WNDR) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 75% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. WonderFi Technologies may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 5.9% in the same timeframe.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

WonderFi Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While WonderFi Technologies shareholders are down 75% for the year, the market itself is up 0.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 14% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for WonderFi Technologies (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

