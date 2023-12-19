'Past week should be a springboard for success'

Rangers Talking Point

Jamie Currie, Rangers fan

It's hard not to get too carried away with the past two results.

From the momentous win at the Benito Villamarin in Seville which led to Rangers topping a group that they appeared to be making a pig's ear of even qualifying to winning a big match and showing the mentality to keep going in order to lift the League Cup at Hampden on Sunday against Aberdeen.

This simply would not have been possible under Michael Beale. The team were going nowhere; they had no belief, no direction, no cohesion and they had lost the fans, who let's be honest about it, had no faith in the team's ability or spirit to win any game never mind any one of any importance.

Philippe Clement has been in since October and he’s given the team all those aforementioned attributes they lacked before he arrived. He’s just led them to victory for the first time ever in Spain against Spanish opposition – a team who had been unbeaten at home all season and drew with Real Madrid just days earlier, and then gets the team up and ready to win the League Cup.

It's been fantastic. In Betis we were outstanding and were able to exploit Betis' weak backline and play in transitions. That game suited most of the players more than the cup final due to the space they were able to play in. Sima, Dessers and Roofe got the goals in Seville but Mr. Thursday night, John Lundstram, was back to his best.

At Hampden it was pleasing to see that we had learned from the 1-1 league draw in Aberdeen. Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun were immense. There would be no repeat of being beaten by Aberdeen's one tactic – the straight long ball over the top. Balogun went and challenged Sokler while Goldson covered deeper to make sure Miovski couldn't play on his shoulder.

It was easy. Aberdeen had zero shots on target during the game. And had Roos to thank for saving two free-kicks, a Sima effort and a Dessers chance before the skipper turned up with his scissor kick to win the cup.

Story continues

Another thing that stood out was having Dujon Sterling play up against the Aberdeen captain. Sterling matched and got the better of him all day, meaning he couldn't be as effective as he was in the league game.

The only reason you knew Shinnie was on the park was the number of fouls he committed and his pathetic attempts to talk Don Robertson into sending Lundstram off.

Winning these two matches could be massive moments for Rangers' season – it should give the current players a shot of confidence and hopefully the board have seen enough to back the manager in the January window to push on.

We may have one trophy in the bag, but Wednesday night against St Johnstone is massive. It's a chance to close the gap to just two points.

The team should be using last week as a spring board and come flying out of the traps at Ibrox. It's a real chance to assert some serious pressure – it’s an opportunity they should not think about throwing away.