The past year for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) investors has not been profitable

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 15% in one year, under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Vivid Seats grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

It's good to see it turn a profit, but we note it was reasonably close to profitability last year. And judging by the share price, the market is not too happy about it, either. Sentiment seems negative, despite the newfound profitability - so contrarians may want to take a look at the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Vivid Seats' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Vivid Seats shareholders are down 15% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 9.3%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 5.5%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Vivid Seats that you should be aware of.

