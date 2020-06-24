How past trauma might be impacting your life

Photo credit: fizkes - Getty Images

From Netdoctor

Do you regularly experience stress, anxiety or depression? Perhaps you suffer with physical symptoms, such as digestive issues or aches and pains? Or maybe you feel ‘stuck’ somehow – unable to progress in certain areas of your life, feeling too shy or lacking in confidence to really push yourself to excel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If any of the above resonate with you, there’s a chance it could be the result of a past traumatic experience that you are yet to come to terms with.

We spoke with Antonia Harman, an emotional trauma expert and healer, to discover what constitutes trauma, plus how you can heal and move on:

What are traumatic events?

Most of us would be able to categorise certain experiences as traumatic, such as abuse, bereavement or a life-threatening event. However, trauma isn’t always so easily identifiable. In fact, a traumatic event is anything that causes harm – either mental, physical, or emotional. An incident that one person might breeze through could cause pain and trauma to another, meaning that trauma is actually deeply personal.

‘Trauma can be anything that deeply upsets you, especially if it sticks, meaning you can’t let it go,’ explains Harman. ‘It is very individual. What one person sees as a breeze could be catastrophic to another, and visa versa. For example, a cheating partner in your past could mean you don’t trust future relationships. Trauma is really anything that still holds space in your thoughts and manipulates your behaviour, often subconsciously. It’s anything that makes you less open, less loving, less free.’

Trauma in childhood

While a traumatic event can happen at any point in your life, trauma carried from childhood can be particularly distressing or hard to come to terms with.

‘Childhood events set the scene for your future understanding of the world,’ explains Harman. ‘They form our personality and how we view the world. In childhood, we may also be affected by situations that have little to do with us, for example, our parents feuding.’



Story continues

However, Harman points out that trauma can occur at any time, and we should not dismiss experiences that happen to us as adults.

‘Traumatic events can happen at any point,’ she says. ‘For example, if someone close to us passes away, we are likely to be affected no matter how old we are. Even a row in a relationship or a problem at work can be devastating and destructive. Traumas can come in many forms and at any point.’



Past trauma and mental health

Experiencing a traumatic event can be highly disruptive and damaging to our mental health.

‘Anything that is going around and around your head like a broken record is detrimental to your mental health,’ agrees Harman. ‘In this way, the past can own the present, muddying your life experiences.’

And Harman says that lots of people are still affected by experiences from their past, even if they don’t realise it.

‘Many live in the shadow of the past,’ she says. ‘A basic example of this, which you might have experienced, is being told you were rubbish at something at school – let’s say singing. Perhaps it was something you yearned to do, and yet you never have, because of this comment. It prevents you from living fully.

‘Another example is being teased for putting your hand up in class as a child, so you never speak up in your adult life, in an attempt to avoiding being shamed once more. In this way, trauma can mould your personality and life choices.’

Past trauma and physical health

While many of us understand the damage trauma can do to our mental health, how might it affect us physically?

‘Let’s talk a little science,’ says Harman. ‘We have a sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system. The sympathetic nervous system kicks in when we are stressed, while the parasympathetic is for when we are relaxed. Now, the sympathetic is designed to get us out of dangerous situations. It’s fight or flight: adrenaline courses through our veins, blood moves from our trunk ,where our organs are and our brain is, to our arms and legs, so we can battle or escape danger. Once we have escaped, we’re meant to drop back into the parasympathetic state. Our intelligence increases and all the parts of us that were neglected start working optimally. That sandwich you had for lunch can finally be digested! Being in the sympathetic nervous system depletes internal resources, it doesn’t nurture. Its only priority is to get you out of danger.

‘Unfortunately, many people are stuck in “stress mode” due to past traumas – situations that are weighing on you. This means your body can’t repair and you are susceptible to illness. Stress induces illness, and past traumas induce stress.’

Photo credit: Rawpixel - Getty Images

Past trauma and blocked creativity

Sadly, past trauma can dictate the path of your life, steering you in a direction that your logical brain deems ‘safe’, even if that’s never been your dream.

‘You may have always wanted to paint, but been told you were bad at it,’ says Harman. ‘You may hate your career, but you went for a “safe” option and now think it’s too late or too hard to change. I’m reminded of Jim Carrey’s father, who wanted to be a comedian but took the “safe” option. He was then fired and the family ended up destitute. The safe option is no guarantee. Do what you find fulfilling, even if it’s scary.’

How to move on from past trauma

If you feel your current situation is clouded by past trauma, it can sometimes feel like there’s no escape. But joy, happiness and freedom from past pain is possible. Harman says that accepting what has happened and tuning into the present moment are good ways to reconnect with your true self, to help you move forwards:

Sit with the pain

Rather than shying away from the trauma, processing it can be highly therapeutic.

‘Sitting with the issue that upset you is a very useful technique,’ says Harman. ‘Try not to think too much about the rage or hurt; rather, distance yourself and see it as a fly on the wall. Then accept what is to the best of your abilities.’

Live in the moment

Do things in the moment that bring you joy, and that are good for both your body and soul.

‘Exercise is always great for your mental health,’ says Harman. ‘As is a clean diet, so avoid too much processed food and sugar. Get some sunshine and go for walks in the park. Meditating, taking time for yourself, journaling and even a hot bath can all do wonders for the soul.’

Forgive and move forwards

It’s important to remember that forgiveness is not the same as approval. You can forgive what has happened to you in the past, without approving of it.

‘I think it’s possible for everyone to move on and take their power back,’ says Harman. ‘The best way to do this is through forgiveness. Not because a person who harmed you is sorry or because they are right, but rather for your own mental health and happiness. Stop drinking the poison from another’s past actions. I think Buddha said it the best: “Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die.” I think this could be said of any trauma. The person who “wronged" you may not know or care. Being angry or upset about it is simply poisoning yourself. Forgiveness is the antidote.’

Professional support

If you try the above tips, but still feel plagued by past trauma, it could be time to seek professional guidance.

‘If you’re feeling overwhelmed, first make sure your environment and routine are constructive and stable. Are you eating right, taking exercise and getting some sunshine? Are you interacting with friends and having fun?

‘If you are doing all of this yet still feel troubled, why not reach out for support? Talking therapy can be very helpful. As with many things in life, you need to find the right tool for the job – the right therapist for you – so do a little research and see what resonates. What makes sense to you?’

Antonia Harman is an emotional trauma expert and healer. For more information or to book a session with her, please visit her website.

Last medically reviewed: 23-06-2020

You Might Also Like