The past three years for Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) investors has not been profitable

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 54% decline in the share price in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 36% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 34% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Scienjoy Holding saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 26% per year, over the last three years. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 23% per year. So it seems like sentiment towards the stock hasn't changed all that much over time. It seems like the share price is reflecting the declining earnings per share.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Scienjoy Holding shares, which cost holders 36%, while the market was up about 8.2%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 15% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Scienjoy Holding that you should be aware of before investing here.

