The past three years for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) investors has not been profitable

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 59% drop in the share price over that period. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 33% in the last year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 9.6% in thirty days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Roku isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Roku grew revenue at 30% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 17% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Roku is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Roku stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 12% in the last year, Roku shareholders lost 33%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Roku has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like Roku better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

