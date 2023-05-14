The past three years for Mako Mining (CVE:MKO) investors has not been profitable

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term Mako Mining Corp. (CVE:MKO) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 53% decline in the share price in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 34% in a year.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Mako Mining isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Mako Mining saw its revenue grow by 78% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 15% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Mako Mining had a tough year, with a total loss of 34%, against a market gain of about 2.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mako Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Mako Mining you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

