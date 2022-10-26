The past three years for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) investors has not been profitable

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 30% in three years, versus a market decline of about 14%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Although the share price is down over three years, Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia actually managed to grow EPS by 15% per year in that time. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that the dividend has declined - a likely contributor to the share price drop. This situation was no doubt compounded by the fact revenue is down 11% per year over three years.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia's TSR for the last 3 years was -12%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

