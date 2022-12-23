The past three years for Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) investors has not been profitable

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) shareholders, since the share price is down 45% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 28%. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 37% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 20% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Alithya Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Alithya Group grew revenue at 22% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 13% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Alithya Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 37%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 4.0%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 13% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Alithya Group you should know about.

