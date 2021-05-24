Past Use, Safety, Efficacy: An Expert on All You Need to Know about 2-DG Drug in India’s COVID Fight

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya
·7 min read

In the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines and therapies are considered important tools. Scientists have been successful in developing few safe and effective vaccines, but there are not enough drugs that have been found to treat COVID-19.

A new drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG, has been given license for emergency use by the Drug Controller General of India on May 1, 2021. The drug 2-DG has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). It has received approval as adjuvant therapy for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients in India. Although 2-DG will be initially supplied to limited number of hospitals starting mid-May, it expected to be widely available for all hospitals by mid-June.

What is 2-DG and how does it work?

2-DG is a drug derived from glucose. It is known to inhibit a metabolic pathway called glycolysis—the process of glucose formation in the cells—that becomes unregulated in cancer patients. This is the reason why it has been used as adjuvant therapy in cancer. Viruses also thrive on the glucose inside the cells. The inhibition of glycolysis in cells has the potential to reduce or stop their replication. This is the principle on which 2-DG has been considered for COVID-19. Studies have found that 2-DG selectively accumulates in the cells infected by the virus. Once inside those cells, it inhibits the excess glucose production, essential for virus replication, and therefore either slows down or completely stops the viral replication.

Has it been used in the past?

2-DG is not approved as primary treatment for any health condition, in any part of the world. However, it has reportedly been a part of more than 200 clinical trials against various cancers. The scientists at INMAS hypothesized that by interfering with glycolysis, the drug can help reduce the SARS-CoV-2 replication and can thus become effective in COVID-19 management. Thereafter, INMAS took responsibility for testing 2-DG’s efficacy against SARS-CoV-2. The potential role of 2-DG as therapy has also been discussed in a few research papers published from other parts of the world, over the last one year. However, till now, there is no published report stating that 2-DG has been tested for COVID-19 patients in actual hospital settings.

Has it been found safe and effective in clinical trials?

Before any drug can be recommended as therapy, its safety and efficacy have to be proven through clinical trials. Then, it should be licensed by the drug regulatory authority to be marketed. 2-DG has undergone various phases of clinical trials in India. The initial pre-clinical studies were conducted by the INMAS at DRDO and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, in April 2020. These studies concluded that the molecule (2-DG) works against SARS-CoV-2 and inhibits viral growth.

Thereafter, starting in May 2020, phase-2 clinical trial focused on drug dose ranges and safety. The phas-2 trial was conducted on 110 patients in 17 hospitals between May and October 2020. Then, phase-3 trials were conducted on 220 patients in 27 hospitals between December 2020 and March 2021. As is usual for drug clinical trials, the research institute (INMAS at DRDO) collaborated with a drug manufacturer (Dr Reddy’s Laboratories).

The drug was approved for emergency use in India on COVID-19 patients. The findings from clinical trials are not available in the public domain. On May 8, 2021, an official press release and other statements from various official sources reported that those administered 2-DG in clinical trials demonstrated favourable trend (difference of 2.5 days as median time to achieve normalization of specific vital signs compared to the standard of care [SoC]). It was reported that “a significantly higher proportion of patients improved symptomatically and became free from supplemental oxygen dependence (42% vs 31%) by Day 3 in comparison to SoC”.

So, have we got another therapy for COVID-19?

Till now, there are three proven treatments against COVID-19: Dexamethasone, blood thinners and oxygen supplementation. Rest of the drugs being used in COVID-19 in India are investigational therapies with off-label use. Their role is not proven but may have potential benefit, which is yet to be confirmed. 2-DG has been given approval under a very different sub-group of adjuvant therapy. And that is the key operational word, which needs to be understood.

The primary therapy has a direct role in treatment of a health condition. However, adjuvant therapy may facilitate the treatment but need not be effective on its own. Such mechanisms, once proven conclusively, help but as part of the main treatment. Adjuvant literally means ‘add-on’ and many vaccines carry some adjuvant, which helps in increasing their immunogenicity. It is a long way before the role of 2-DG can be proven conclusively, even as adjuvant therapy.

What are the concerns and next steps?

2-DG has been approved in India; however, no data based on phase-3 clinical trial is available in the public domain or published on pre-print server (peer-reviewed publication in a journal takes longer). However, experts have raised concerns regarding a few aspects of the clinical trials.

The sample size of 220 for phase-3 clinical trial is considered very small. The DRDO has not explained how the sample size was reached. It is widely known that studies with such small sample sizes are usually not helpful in providing information on drug safety and efficacy, conclusively. By now, we know from experience with Remdesivir, plasma therapy and a few other drugs used in COVID-19 management that small-scale trials are usually conflicting and inconclusive. Currently, there is insufficient data in the public domain on the trial design and it is not clearly known what constituted the efficacy outcomes for phase-3 trial. Drug efficacy can be best assessed by large-scale, multi-centric trial, where power of study is high and possibility of ‘beta error’ low. Many also argue that despite the emergency use approval by DCGI, the drug should continue to be investigated in large-scale clinical trials to generate more evidence.

The May 8 press release on the drug has thrice used the term ‘significant’. In clinical research, the word significant does not hold much meaning, unless it means ‘statistically significant’, which means p-value of <0.05. If the reference is to ‘statistically significant’, then it should be used. The findings should be shared on how the sample size was arrived at.

What is the way forward?

The licensing of the drug is a good start. However, there is a definitive need for a well-designed, large-scale, multi-centric, randomized-controlled trial for the drug. Also, there is a need to manage public expectations and it should be clearly communicated to people that 2-DG is an adjuvant therapy and more evidence is needed. In other words, 2-DG is supplemental to the standard of care—the treatment guidelines suggested by ICMR and MoHFW for COVID-19 management in India. Although the drug is unlikely to be available in the open market (at least for some time), it should be ensured that people do not start demanding the drug, lining up for its purchase and stocking.

2-DG may not be the drug the world is looking for COVID-19 management (as yet); however, it gives us hope that the world could be on the right path to finding a cure.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya is a public policy and health systems expert. He is the co-author of ‘Till We Win: India’s Fight Against The COVID-19 Pandemic’. He tweets at @DrLahariya. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Latest Stories

  • Jets take 3-0 series lead vs. Oilers with comeback OT win

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets stormed back with three unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Bergeron, Pastrnak and Bruins finish off Capitals in 5 games

    Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak dazzled on offense, Tuukka Rask was rock solid in net and the Boston Bruins are moving on to the second round of the playoffs.

  • The playoff 76ers aren't just the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons show

    If ever you needed more reason to believe these are not the Philadelphia 76ers of past playoff failures, the opening game of the Eastern Conference top seed's championship playoff pursuit was a convincing case.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Grizzlies stay hot, stun top-seeded Jazz in playoff opener

    Utah fell short at home playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

  • Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri appealing 8-game suspension

    Nazem Kadri is appealing his eight-game suspension that he was given after checking St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the head.

  • Phil the thrill: Mickelson makes history in winning PGA Championship

    Phil Mickelson shocked the golfing world, winning the PGA Championship to become the oldest player ever to win a major.

  • Predators beat Hurricanes 4-3 in double OT to tie series at 2-2

    Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday to tie the first-round series 2-2.

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • Phil Mickelson gifts ball to young fan after wild birdie chip-in Sunday at the PGA Championship

    A young fan in a wheelchair took home Phil Mickelson's chip-in ball Sunday, and he couldn't have been happier about it.

  • Donovan Mitchell out for Jazz-Grizzlies Game 1 after declaring he was 'ready to go'

    Mitchell said early Sunday that he was "ready to go" after missing the end of the regular season with an ankle sprain.

  • Rare Honus Wagner card sells for record $3.75 million, trails only Mike Trout in MLB cards

    The Honus Wagner cards continue to fetch record numbers.

  • ‘Extraordinarily insensitive’: Leafs GM Dubas rips Toronto Sun over Tavares cover

    The Maple Leafs GM's remarks come after the tabloid newspaper published a bloodied photo of the Toronto captain with the headline "Captain Crunched."

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Canada's Dillon Brooks leads 8th-seeded Memphis over No. 1-seeded Jazz in series opener

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have not completely consigned their grit-and-grind days to the past. The eighth-seeded Grizzlies beat top-seeded Utah 112-109 on Sunday night in the opening game of their first-round playoff series by relying on hard-nosed physical defense to keep the Jazz off balance on offense much of the game. Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday.Utah never found a rhythm from the perimeter, shooting just 12 of 47 from long distance. Defensively, the Jazz couldn’t stop Canadian Dillon Brooks for long stretches. Brooks, of Mississauga, Ont., had 31 points and seven rebounds to lead the Grizzlies. He set a single-game franchise scoring record for a Memphis player making a playoff debut, surpassing the 24 points scored by Marc Gasol against San Antonio on April 17, 2011. “He brings a lot of energy to the floor,” guard Ja Morant said. “As soon as we get here in the locker room, he’s already active and loud and carries it onto the floor for us during the game. We just continue to play off of him. I think everybody on this team gets a lot of energy from him, just seeing how active he is on the floor.” Morant added 26 points. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson added 14 points. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley had 22 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 15 rebounds and 11 points, and Derrick Favors finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Bogdanovic hit five free throws in the final minute to help Utah cut Memphis’ lead to 110-109 with 6.4 seconds left. Brooks made a layup at the other end, and Bogdanovic missed a 3-point try with 1.9 seconds left that would have forced overtime.Ultimately, the Jazz never fully recovered from playing long stretches of sluggish offense and passive defense.“We got a few moments when we were distracted, disconnected,” Gobert said. “Every time they score, they are talking, and we know that’s the way they like to play, so we can’t let that affect us.” Utah cut a double-digit deficit to 60-59 following a layup by Bogdanovic. Then, Brooks took over. He scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the third quarter. Brooks capped off his scoring flurry with back-to-back baskets that extended the Grizzlies’ lead to 78-68. Memphis led by as many as 17 points in the fourth, going up 94-77 on a jumper from Tyus Jones, before the Jazz rallied late. “He’s our spirit leader,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said concerning Brooks’ performance. “His intensity just permeates throughout the entire team.” Utah experienced a dry spell on offense through much of the first quarter. The Jazz made a single basket over a seven-minute stretch while committing six turnovers. The Jazz committed eight total turnovers in the quarter.“Whether it was the offensive rebounds or the turnovers, they just had a lot more possessions than we did and that’s hard to overcome,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “I was happy with the fact that we fought and got back in the game there at the end. But I think we all know we need to play better. And we need to execute better.” Memphis went ahead 17-14 on a three-point play by Brooks, but could not gain further ground against the Jazz defense. The Grizzlies missed 14 straight shots over a seven-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters. It opened the door for Utah’s 15-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back baskets by Gobert for a 29-17 lead. Memphis answered with a 31-7 run, starting late in the second quarter, and went ahead 53-43 early in the third. Brooks and Morant combined for six baskets and 17 points to fuel the spurt. “I don’t think they took us lightly,” Anderson said. “They threw some punches. We threw some punches. We went out and won the game.” TIP INSGrizzlies: Anderson grabbed a career-high six steals, setting a single-game franchise playoff record. … The Grizzlies outscore Utah 62-42 in the paint. … Memphis announced on Sunday it will increase capacity inside FedEx Forum from 40% to 55% for the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Jazz: Favors matched his season-high with four blocks. … Clarkson went 0 of 8 from 3-point range, snapping a streak of 94 games making at least one 3-pointer. … Gobert fouled out with 4:25 remaining. … Utah did not commit a turnover in the fourth quarter. MISSING MITCHELLDonovan Mitchell was a late scratch from the lineup while rehabbing his sprained right ankle. He has not appeared in a game for the Jazz since April 16.His latest absence came as a surprise after Mitchell told reporters he was ready to go for Game 1 following Utah’s shootaround on Sunday morning. His status changed by the afternoon, catching even his own teammates by surprise and throwing them a bit off balance mentally going into the game. “Obviously, that’s tough on our team when we’re expecting a guy like that back,” Conley said. “But we’ve played this season with the guys in and out the lineup all year so that’s no excuse on how we go out there and perform on a nightly basis, but definitely a game-changer when you know a guy of his caliber is not able to play.” ___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports-30- John Coon, The Associated Press

  • The Rush: The Lakers and Knicks drop their playoff openers and Lefty sets a record

    Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton outduel LeBron James and the Lakers, Trae Young spoils the Knicks’ return to the playoffs and Phil Mickelson sets a major record.

  • Trae Young could be a Knicks killer and the villain the NBA needs

    Young should just lean into the villain role, full stop, not because it separates him from all of the polish we see from today’s players, but it also will give the Hawks a much-needed identity.

  • Nashville stays unbeaten, beats expansion Austin FC 1-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored in the 35th minute and Nashville beat expansion Austin FC 1-0 on Sunday night in the first meeting between the teams. Joe Willis had his fourth straight shutout, with Nashville (2-0-4) not allowing a goal in 407 minutes. It is one of the three unbeaten MLS teams. With 22,421 in attendance at Nissan Stadium, it was Nashville’s first near-full capacity match since its inaugural MLS opener on Feb. 29, 2020. Leal’s goal began with Aníbal Godoy taking possession for Nashville at midfield and feeding Jhonder Cádiz up the right side. Cádiz curled a well-placed cross to Leal, whose volley was not cleanly struck but effective in beating goalkeeper Brad Stuver. Jared Stroud put one in net for Austin FC (2-4-0) in the 73rd minute, but it was ruled offside after video review. Austin defender Jhohan Romaña left the game in the 34th minute because of a right leg injury. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Avalanche sweep Blues from playoffs; Bruins eliminate Caps

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in the West Division series. Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round. The Avalanche outscored the Blues 20-7 and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games. Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots over the four games. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which was swept for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the second round in 2012. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves. BRUINS 3, CAPITALS 1 WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored twice, David Pastrnak added a highlight-reel goal and Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as Boston eliminated Washington in five games in the first-round playoff series. Bergeron delivered the dagger with 7:35 left to set up a second-round showdown against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders. The only shot that beat Rask was Conor Sheary hammering home his own rebound 11 seconds into the third period. That ended an even-strength goal drought of 147:44, but wasn’t enough to rally the Capitals, who outshot the Bruins 41-19. Boston won four in a row against Washington after losing the series opener in overtime. PREDATORS 4, HURRICANES 3, 2 OT NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and Nashville beat Carolina to tie the first-round series 2-2. Kunin broke his stick and went to the bench for another. He then skated up and beat Alex Nedeljkovic from the inside edge of the left circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund. Goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 58 saves. Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins scored, and Mattias Ekholm and Mikael Granlund each had two assists for Nashville. Brock McGinn had his first two-game game in the postseason, and Vincent Trocheck had a goal for Carolina. Jordan Martinook added two assists. Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press