The past one-year earnings decline for Croda International (LON:CRDA) likely explains shareholders long-term losses

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 37%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 2.8%. Taking the longer term view, the stock fell 30% over the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 26% in the last three months.

The recent uptick of 3.7% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Croda International reported an EPS drop of 73% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 37% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Croda International's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.8% in the last year, Croda International shareholders lost 36% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Croda International better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Croda International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Croda International is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

