The past year for Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) investors has not been profitable

One simple way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But in any given year a good portion of stocks will fall short of that. One such example is Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH), which saw its share price fall 35% over a year, against a market decline of 27%. Looking at the longer term, the stock is down 30% over three years. Even worse, it's down 17% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 10% in the same time period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Michelmersh Brick Holdings had to report a 8.0% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 35% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 11.05 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Michelmersh Brick Holdings' TSR for the last 1 year was -33%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Michelmersh Brick Holdings shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 27%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Michelmersh Brick Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Michelmersh Brick Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

