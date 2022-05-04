The past year for Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) investors has not been profitable

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 65% in that time. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 16% higher than it was three years ago. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Lightspeed Commerce isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Lightspeed Commerce grew its revenue by 176% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 65% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Lightspeed Commerce stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Lightspeed Commerce shares, which cost holders 65%, while the market was up about 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 5% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Lightspeed Commerce .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

