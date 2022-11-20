The past year for Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) investors has not been profitable

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 56% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 7.5% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 20% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Frontier Digital Ventures wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Frontier Digital Ventures saw its revenue grow by 73%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 56% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Frontier Digital Ventures shareholders are down 56% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.4%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Frontier Digital Ventures that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

