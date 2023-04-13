The past five years for TomTom (AMS:TOM2) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the TomTom N.V. (AMS:TOM2) share price has gained 13% in the last three months. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 47% in that half decade.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that TomTom didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade TomTom reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 7.7% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 8%, annualized. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. Without profits, its hard to see how shareholders win if the revenue keeps falling.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between TomTom's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that TomTom's TSR, at -6.2% is higher than its share price return of -47%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

TomTom shareholders have received returns of 4.9% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 1.2% over the last five years. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for TomTom. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Dutch exchanges.

