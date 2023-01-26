The past five years for Superloop (ASX:SLC) investors has not been profitable

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) share price is a whole 69% lower. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 32% in the last year.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Superloop made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Superloop grew its revenue at 14% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 11% compounded, over five years. It seems probably that the business has failed to live up to initial expectations. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Superloop in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 10% in the last year, Superloop shareholders lost 32%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

