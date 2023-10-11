The past five years for N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N) investors has not been profitable

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N) share price is a whole 62% lower. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both N2N Connect Berhad's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 5.2% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 18% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for N2N Connect Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was -54%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

N2N Connect Berhad provided a TSR of 13% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 9% over the last five years. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for N2N Connect Berhad. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with N2N Connect Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

