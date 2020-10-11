Your Past Colds Could Help Ward Off Serious COVID-19 Symptoms: Study

That pesky head cold you caught last year? It could now be one of your body’s lines of defence in preventing a severe case of COVID-19, according to new research.

That’s because seasonal common colds caused by coronaviruses may teach our bodies how to fight similar infections, including the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a study from Boston University published last week.

Scientists found that patients who had experienced a cold caused by a coronavirus in the past five years and who later contracted COVID-19 had less severe COVID-19 symptoms, and were significantly less likely to be admitted to an intensive-care unit, require a ventilator, or die, than those who hadn’t had that type of cold before.

“These study results could help identify patients at lower and greater risk of developing complications after being infected with (the novel coronavirus),” Prof. Joseph Mizgerd, one of the study’s authors, said in a news release.

The researchers gleaned data from electronic medical records for 15,928 adult patients at Boston University Hospital who’d had a test for a common cold coronavirus between May 18, 2015 and March 11, 2020, as well as data from 1,812 patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 between March 12 and June 12, 2020.

They noted that having experienced a coronavirus cold does not make you immune to COVID-19, but rather only has the potential to lessen your symptoms.

The study builds off previous research that helps explain why people respond so differently to the novel coronavirus — from being asymptomatic to experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to dying from respiratory infections and other complications. It also helps explain why some areas are hit harder by COVID-19 than others, depending on the population’s exposure to other coronaviruses.

More than 200 viruses can cause a common cold, including four types of coronaviruses that cause upper respiratory tract infections. However, rhinoviruses are the most...

