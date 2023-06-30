Past Chiefs and Warriors playoff failures were part of trash-talk at ‘The Match’

Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were big favorites for Thursday night’s made-for-TV golf event, “The Match.”

But then play began, and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce won four of the first six holes in the 12-hole event and rolled to an easy victory.

The Chiefs stars wrapped up the 4 & 2 win on the 10th hole.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

MAHOMES AND KELCE GET THE W OVER THE SPLASH BROS ️#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/rrfWcJUHDb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

In some ways, the trash-talking was more entertaining that the golf. And the barbs began before the opening drive, reaching a crescendo on the sixth hole.

At that point, Mahomes apparently brought up the 2016 NBA Finals when Golden State blew a 3-1 lead and lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Draymond Green, who was part of the coverage team for TNT, was on that Warriors team with Thompson and Curry. And Green didn’t take kindly to that 3-1 comment.

“Pat over here talking about 3-1,” Green said, “like Joey Burrow ain’t send your ass home a year ago.”

That was a reference to the AFC Championship Game after the 2021 season in which the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in overtime.

Draymond Green: "Ay Pat, what'd you just say?"



Patrick Mahomes: "I told Klay to watch out for that hole."



Draymond: "Wow, 3-1 jokes… Pat over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain't send his ass home a year ago." pic.twitter.com/Kkrfd9WkJU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

Green’s comment caught the attention of the Chiefs, who tweeted things were getting chippy.