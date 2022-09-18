The past year for AO World (LON:AO.) investors has not been profitable

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. We wouldn't blame AO World plc (LON:AO.) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 81% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 42% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 33% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

AO World isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year AO World saw its revenue fall by 6.2%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 81% in a year tells the story. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.8% in the twelve months, AO World shareholders did even worse, losing 81%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with AO World (including 1 which is significant) .

