Passport Technology to Showcase Innovative Loyalty & Payment Solutions at IGA 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in payment technology for the gaming industry, invites attendees to check out the latest in casino payment, loyalty, and customer engagement technology at the 2023 Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow and Convention ("IGA") March 29-30 in booth #731. Casino operators will have the opportunity to experience the latest in cashless payments, cashier automation, loyalty, regulatory compliance, and customer engagement solutions powering modern casinos.

"We are thrilled to showcase exciting enhancements to our existing products and solutions," stated Cleve Tzung, CEO, Passport. "Our dedication to continuous improvement and innovation allows us to constantly raise the bar and deliver solutions that stay ahead of the curve and transform the user experience by streamlining automation, integrating advanced features, and maintaining the utmost platform reliability."

Refining the Patron Experience

Patrons gain access to unmatched self-service ticket redemption with CashStream™. Powered by the most technically advanced PCI-compliant components, CashStream offers a secure, simple interface for patrons to complete their transactions and is designed to be a one-stop touchpoint and move cage-based transactions to the casino floor for a superior experience. Designed to exceed the demands of high-traffic casinos, CashStream offers large-capacity cassettes to reduce downtime and an efficient loading system to ensure reloading is completed quickly.

DataStream™, Passport's proprietary processing engine, provides unmatched reliability and flexibility for kiosk transactions. DataStream enables industry-leading customization for pricing and marketing based on customer loyalty tiers or time-of-day specifications.

With digital, online, and brick-and-mortar touchpoints, the Lush™ platform drives player acquisition, retention and patron loyalty for casinos of all sizes. Passport's proprietary HTML5 solution is extremely flexible and affords operators the ability to customize their solutions with unlimited options. This fully customizable loyalty solution offers limitless configuration possibilities and can be accompanied by Mira™ for self-service player card dispensing with up to six loyalty tiers.

CashLoop™ Digital Wallet provides patrons convenient, fast, and secure access to funds through numerous interactive touchpoints, including table games, slots, and online platforms, all from the convenience of their phones.

Guarantee swift taxable transactions and jackpot processing for casino patrons while reducing payout times with Jackpot Unity™. A paperless solution, Jackpot Unity also features tablet integration, biometric processing, and wallet integration, and auto-populates tax forms for a simplified and streamlined payout process.

Streamlining Employee Operations

LiveCage™ is an advanced technology that streamlines the cash payout process, enabling faster and more precise transactions. LiveCage automates cashier drawers, increases staff efficiency, reduces variances, and provides cashiers the time to create a better patron experience. Cashiers can spend less time on administrative tasks, and more time creating a better patron experience.

Further maximize employee productivity with Bank Builder Pro™, an automated solution for employees to start and end shifts, open and close tills, make deposits and change, and complete revenue audits, all while providing the operator comprehensive real-time access to critical data through a centralized portal.

Title 31 and AML Compliance Automation

In compliance with Federal Anti-Money Laundering and BSA regulations, Guardian Pro® creates and provides the ability to consolidate all audits, CTRs, SARs, W2Gs, 1099s, W9s, and more with a click of a button. Guardian Pro makes compliance monitoring and reporting more straightforward and efficient by reducing operational overhead and manual data entry. The intuitive web-based user interface is accessible from most browsers, including tablets, and speeds data entry at the cage. With automated transaction and player data imported from existing systems, notices can be quickly reviewed, and reports generated for MTL/MIL, CTR, and SARs submissions.

Passport will be showcasing these solutions and previewing more in booth #731 during IGA at the San Diego Convention Center on March 29 and March 30.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

