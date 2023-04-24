Passport Technology Names Chad Boynak as CFO to Drive Financial Growth and Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Boynak to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Chad brings to Passport over 18 years of deep experience in gaming and management, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer of Parq Vancouver Resort and Casino located in Vancouver, Canada where he played a key role in the financing, development, opening and operation of the $800 million destination resort.

Prior to Parq, Chad served as Director of Finance and New Development before moving into the Chief Financial Officer role at Edgewater Casino. He managed all financial-related activities for the property and played a critical role in executing the operational and go-to-market strategy, resulting in substantial revenue growth and profitability.

Before joining Edgewater Casino and moving to Vancouver, Chad served in a variety of management roles focused on the financing, development and operation of multiple gaming facilities throughout North America for Paragon Gaming based in Las Vegas.

"Chad has a great understanding of how Passport's product suite solves key problems for our customers since he spent many years on the other side of the table as a customer himself," states Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport. "He brings a unique perspective of the value proposition that Passport's products provide and a passion for communicating that proposition to existing and prospective clients. His strategic thinking, extensive background in gaming and commitment to customer service will be a tremendous asset to Passport. We're delighted and excited to have him join our team."

Chad's firsthand experience with Passport convinced him of the exciting opportunity for growth. He views the potential to build upon Passport's current payments and loyalty foundation within an immense addressable market as a one-of-a-kind situation.

"Passport's industry-leading omni-channel solutions, commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach has made it the premier provider of payment technology, compliance and loyalty solutions," states Chad. "I look forward to working with this talented team to expand our platform through innovation, while improving operational efficiencies, streamlining processes, driving player engagement and enhancing the overall player experience for our gaming partners."

Passport's current CFO, Paul Nielsen, will remain at the company with a focus on sales and product-related areas in support of Passport's innovative initiatives to drive meaningful value to its customers. Paul's long history with the company, its customers, and the industry will help Passport creatively deliver on the many essential and unique needs of its customers.

"Paul has been incredibly important to getting Passport to this point," says Cleve. "It's become clear to us that we need to have talented individuals like Chad and Paul focused on delivering value to our casino customers and their patrons while we continue to invest in technology and service."

