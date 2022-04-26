Passport Delays: How to urgently renew your passport and check if it is still valid

Brits are facing passport problems as EU entry requirements have changed since Brexit. (Getty Images)

Brits are facing passport problems in airports, with some families forced to cancel their summer holidays.

Brexit has changed the passport rules for people from the UK visiting the European Union (EU)–with the updated passport expiry rules catching people off guard.

The Passport Office is also facing a backlog of applications, after millions of people delayed renewing their passport during the pandemic, as Covid restrictions prevented travel.

Now, people across the UK are applying for new passports ahead of the summer–but how can you check if your passport is valid, and how can you get a new one quickly?

When do I need to renew my passport?

The UK government website says: “If your passport is burgundy or has ‘European Union’ on the cover, you can continue to use it until it expires.”

However, the EU’s Your Europe website says that your passport must meet the following requirements:

It must be valid for three months after the date you intend to leave the EU country you are visiting.

It must have been issued in the previous 10 years.

How to check if your passport is still valid

Read the UK government’s travel advice for the country you intend to visit, and be sure to check the entry requirements.

If you are visiting a country in the EU or the Schengen area, your passport will need to meet the two requirements listed above.

The UK government says they are awaiting clarification from the European Commission on the 10 year rule, but says: “for some Schengen countries your passport may need to be less than 10 years old during your whole visit, and the 3 months at the end of your visit may need to be within 10 years of your passport’s issue date.”

It advises that people check the issue and expiry dates in their passport.

If you renewed your passport early, the extra months added to the expiry date could affect the requirement for the passport to be less than 10 years old.

How to renew your passport

You have to renew your passport if it has expired or if there is not enough time left on it.

To renew your passport, head to https://www.gov.uk/renew-adult-passport/renew . You will need a digital passport photo, a credit or debit card, and your passport. Renewing your passport costs £75.50.

Alternatively, you can apply with a paper application by either going to the Post Office or calling the Passport adviceline. Renewing your passport this way will cost £85.

How long does it take to get a passport?

It’s currently taking up to 10 weeks to receive your passport, so be sure to apply in plenty of time.

However, if you’re running out of time before your holiday, you can apply to renew your passport urgently.

Brits hoping to travel this summer should check that their passports are still valid. (Getty Images)

How to renew your passport urgently

You can apply to renew your passport faster if you’re in the UK and need to renew or replace your passport, or get a first child passport.

One way to get your passport urgently is to use the Online Premium service.

To do this, you need to apply, pay, and book an appointment online – be aware that the earliest you can get an appointment this way is two days from when you apply.

You will need to attend a passport office for an appointment that can last up to 30 minutes. You’ll get your new passport there and then.

This urgent service is more expensive – it will cost £177, or £187 for a frequent traveller passport. It is only available for people whose passports were issued after December 31, 2001.

Alternatively, you can also use the one week fast track service. This service requires you to get a paper application form from a Post Office, and book an appointment and pay online.

You’ll take your application form, required documents, and two identical printed passport photos to the appointment.

How to contact the Passport Office

To speak to someone at the Passport Office for more advice, you can call on 0300 222 0000 from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 5.30pm weekends and public holidays.