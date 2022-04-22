Passover celebrates not only freedom but also law and order

Michael Medved
·4 min read

Most Americans think of the Jewish Passover holiday as a “Feast of Freedom.” But a deeper understanding of the festival, which concludes its eight days of celebration Saturday night, acknowledges a simultaneous emphasis on law and order.

Watching the frenetic, exhausting preparation that characterizes religious Jewish households in the days before the holiday, it’s reasonable to question how the meticulous rules relate to themes of personal liberty. The biblical requirement to avoid every crumb of leavened baked goods for eight days of the festival means not only scrubbing refrigerators and stoves, but also moving any inappropriate foodstuffs out of sight. Most families also switch over to a special set of Passover dishes, reserved for the joyous spring festival and no other time.

Yet all the scouring and scrambling can sometimes seem more burden than joy, leading up to the elaborate dinner on the first night of Passover. That initial feast – with its four cups of wine, four questions with elaborate answers, retelling of the Exodus story and multicourse meal usually served late at night – suggests obligation as much as liberation.

Repairing America: Reparations and the fight for racial justice across the country

Finding the order in Passover

In fact, it’s called “Seder,” which means “order” in Hebrew. According to tradition, the scrupulous completion of that order, with its 15 steps proclaimed aloud at the Seder’s beginning, clarifies the true essence of the holiday: not a free-form encouragement of each individual’s instincts and impulses, but a disciplined recreation of the deliverance from Egypt that all Jews are meant to experience every year, as if they’d been personally and communally rescued.

Four silver Passover wine glasses.
Four silver Passover wine glasses.

The holiday does not commemorate freedom from obligations and rules, but the freedom to embrace new regulations commanded by God rather than pharaoh. Just as the degradation of slavery has always involved an attempt to reduce human beings to the status of domestic beasts, so the purpose of the godly rules that the liberated Hebrews ultimately received at Sinai meant to raise them to a higher level of humanity.

Unfortunately, one of the most beloved of all American spirituals, a moving song that inspired runaway slaves, helped to perpetuate misunderstanding and simplification of the timeless, universal Passover message. “Go down, Moses!” that immortal hymn proclaims. “Way down in Egypt land/ Tell old pharaoh/ Let my people go!”

Drum majors for change: Civil rights leaders of 1961 teach us to confront injustice

These words follow a translation by the King James version of Exodus, 5:1: “And afterward Moses and Aaron went in, and told Pharaoh, Thus saith the Lord God of Israel, Let my people go, that they may hold a feast unto me in the wilderness.”

More recent translations of the famous phrase “let my people go” restore the original meaning of the Hebrew and render the demand to pharaoh as “send my people out” or “send my people forth,” as in the excellent 2021 "Koren Tanakh," supervised by the esteemed rabbinic scholar Jonathan Sacks. That language asks pharaoh not to release the children of Israel to follow their own wants and inclinations, but rather to dispatch them on a mission with a unifying, higher purpose: “Send My people forth so that they may hold a festival for Me in the wilderness”

Make sure everyone has a clear view of the Seder plate.
Make sure everyone has a clear view of the Seder plate.

This connects directly with any lingering confusion over what, exactly, Passover celebrates. Ancient Jewish scholars describe the holiday as Z’man Cherutaynu, best translated as "the season of our liberation" because of the plural emphasis of the words. Jews stress a national deliverance, more than a personal one, in this festival season.

Law and ritual

Sacred law and communal obligation play dominant roles in the Haggadah, the liturgical text for Seder night. The description of four sons, prototypical offspring from the wise to the wicked, honors or condemns them, based on their attitude to biblical law and ritual. “The wise son, what does he say?” the text inquires. “What are the testimonies, statutes and laws that the Lord our God has commanded you?” The wise child is specifically praised for acknowledging the distinct categories of godly rules, while recognizing them all as authentic commandments of the Almighty.

Zelenskyy's path from comedy to tragedy: Can he free Ukraine from Russia?

Of course, Jewish people didn’t stop composing their own, updated versions of the Haggadah 1,700 years ago. In 1969, religious reformers began promoting a controversial “Freedom Seder” to promote the civil rights movement and to condemn the Vietnam War. Other variations have focused on vegetarianism, gay rights, feminism and other causes.

This difficult and disorienting year, however, seems to offer a suitable occasion to rediscover the original Passover message that has inspired the Jewish people from the time of Exodus, emphasizing law and order to a turbulent world that seems, at the moment, painfully lacking in both.

Michael Medved, a nationally syndicated talk radio host, is a member of the USA TODAY Board of Contributors and author of 14 nonfiction books, most recently "God's Hand on America." Follow him on Twitter: @MedvedSHOW

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Passover's true meaning is important in today's turmoil

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Ross Colton is Tampa's latest mid-round revelation

    This week we look at Luke Schenn, Nick Ritchie, Ross Colton, Mike Bossy and the underappreciated Islanders, goal differential trends and more.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.