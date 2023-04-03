Passive Optical Network Market Size Expected to Reach USD 35.59 Billion, at a 14.5% CAGR, by 2030

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Passive Optical Network Market size is projected to reach USD 35.59 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

Pune, India, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global passive optical network market size was valued at USD 12.27 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 13.76 billion in 2023 to USD 35.59 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Growing Demand for Low Ownership Cost, Reliable Network, and High ROI to Drive Market. Fortune Business Insights provide this information in its report titled “Global Passive Optical Network Market Forecast, 2022-2030.”

Key Industry Development:

December 2022: Nokia’s bell labs and research wing, with its latest prototype, has expanded into broadband network technology of 100 Gbps, offering users to use internet services at 100 Gbps speed.


PON is a technology that is used by several internet service providers and telecommunication companies to offer high-speed internet to users. The product has progressed from simple Ethernet (EPON) to advanced Gigabyte (GPON), and nowadays, it is present as Next Gen PON. The major components of the PON system are Optical Network Terminal (ONT), Optical Line Terminal (OLT), and Optical Distribution Network (ODN).

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023 to 2030

Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR

14.5%

2030 Value Projection

USD 35.59 Billion

Base Year

2022

Passive Optical Network Market Size in 2022

USD 12.27 Billion

Historical Data for

2019 to 2021

No. of Pages

183

Segments covered

Type, Component, Application, and Geography

Passive Optical Network Market Growth Drivers

Surging Demand for Reliable Network and High ROI to Fuel Market


Key Takeaways

  • Implementation of PON Systems for Network Traffic Complexities to Boost the Market

  • The global market witnessed progressive growth during the pandemic due to growing internet penetration,

  • Component Analysis: Network Focus Investments by Governments for Infrastructure and R&D to Fuel the Market Growth

  • Rising FTTX Subscriber Count and Reviving Supply Strategies Bolstered Market amid the Pandemic

  • Passive Optical Network Market Size in Asia Pacific was USD 5.80 Billion in 2022




Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Demand for Reliable Network and High ROI to Fuel Market

The passive optical network technology equipment is used by many telecommunications companies and many internet service providers as it enables data to travel faster. PON has many capabilities as it supports downstream and upstream speeds. Also, the use of these services is expanding in interactive video, cloud gaming, smart home, work from home, and distance education; hence, increasing the use of services and the listed factors are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Segments:

Increasing Data Centers, High-Speed Connectivity, and Flexibility to Grow the Adoption of Next-Gen PON

Based on type, the market is divided into GPON, EPON, and others (Next-Gen PON). The others (Next-Gen PON) segment is growing at the highest CAGR, which is 15.2%, and is dominant in the type segment. While EPON equipment is the first-gen device in the industry that offers speeds up to 500 Mbps to 1Gbps, which has now evolved to GPON and Next-Gen PON.

Investments and Network Focus Engagement by Governments to Grow Market

Based on component, the market is segmented into Optical Network Terminal (ONT), Optical Distribution Network (ODN), and Optical Line Terminal (OLT). Due to the growing data center development and increasing network infrastructure, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. The passive demand for ONT is anticipated to increase the market growth during 2022-2029.

Work from Home during Pandemic and Increasing Subscribers to Fuel Market Growth

Based on application, the market is segregated into mobile backhaul and Fiber to the X (FTTX), where X denotes the user’s choice of location. It can be either home (FTTH), premise (FTTP), or even a building (FTTB). A progressive increase in PON equipment demand is expected to uplift the market. During COVID-19, internet usage has increased as work from home was the option globally due to the pandemic. The expansion of digitalization and the internet for work from home and remote locations bolstered the market.


Regional Insights:

Growing Initiatives by Government to Boost Market in the Asia Pacific Region

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the largest Passive Optical Network (PON) market share due to the launch of new regional policies and initiatives. There has been an increase in advancements and digital capabilities in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Growing adoption of network subscriptions such as GPON and Next-Gen PON digital infrastructure development is expected to increase the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Position

Leading market players are vying to expand market reach by offering solutions tailored to their respective industries. These players strategically collaborate with and take over local competitors to establish a regional foothold. These companies focus on developing innovative products and efficient marketing techniques to gain a wider market share. The expanding volume of international trade is anticipated to bring about profitable chances for market players.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • ADTRAN, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Calix, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Ciena Corporation (U.S.)

  • CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. (U.S.)

  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Infinera Corporation (U.S.)

  • Nokia Corporation (Finland)

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

  • TP-Link Corporation Limited. (China)

  • ZTE Corporation (China)


Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Passive Optical Network Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2019-2030

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • EPON

      • GPON

      • Others

    • By Component (USD)

      • Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

      • Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

      • Optical Distribution Network (ODN)

    • By Application (USD)

      • FTTX

      • Mobile Backhaul

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia-Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Passive Optical Network (PON) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2019-2030

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • EPON

      • GPON

      • Others

    • By Component (USD)

      • Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

      • Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

      • Optical Distribution Network (ODN)

    • By Application (USD)

      • FTTX

      • Mobile Backhaul

    • By Country (USD)

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Passive Optical Network (PON) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2019-2030

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • EPON

      • GPON

      • Others

    • By Component (USD)

      • Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

      • Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

      • Optical Distribution Network (ODN)

    • By Application (USD)

      • FTTX

      • Mobile Backhaul

    • By Country (USD)

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K.

      • Italy

      • Russia

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2019-2030

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • EPON

      • GPON

      • Others

    • By Component (USD)

      • Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

      • Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

      • Optical Distribution Network (ODN)

    • By Application (USD)

      • FTTX

      • Mobile Backhaul

    • By Country (USD)

      • China

      • Japan

      • South Korea

      • India

      • Australia

      • Taiwan

      • Indonesia

      • Thailand

      • Malaysia

      • Philippines

      • Vietnam

      • Rest of Asia-Pacific

TOC Continued…


FAQ’s

How big is the passive optical network market?

The global Passive Optical Network market size was valued at USD 12.27 billion in 2022

What is the growth of passive optical network market?

The global passive optical network market is expected to expanding at a CAGR of 14.5% over forecast period 2023 to 2030.


