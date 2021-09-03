Passive Fire Protection Market to Hit USD 5.4 Billion by 2028; Increased Fire Accidents Worldwide to Augment Industry Growth, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the passive fire protection market are Akzo Nobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Bostik (Colombes, France), Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland), Jotun (Sandefjord, Norway), 3M (Minnesota, U.S.), Hempel A/S (Lyngby, Denmark), The Sherwin-Williams Company (Ohio, U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), TÄBY BRANDSKYDDSTEKNIK AB (Taby, Sweden), CPG EUROPE (Wigan, England), Advanced Insulation Limited (Gloucester, U.K.), Polyseam Ltd (Huddersfield, U.K.), Muehlhan AG (Hamburg, Germany), ALTRAD (Montpellier, France), Nullifire (Wigan, U.K.), ROCKWOOL International A/S (Hedehusene, Denmark), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global passive fire protection market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 5.4 billion by 2028 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “Passive Fire Protection Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at USD 3.8 billion in 2020.

The demand for fire protection systems is expected to increase with its increased demand in the oil & gas sector, where it helps in equipment protection and other offshore and onshore applications. Moreover, technological advancements and incessant exploration is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid urbanization, construction activities, and technological & economic advancements would contribute significantly to the growth of the fire protection system sector.





COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic caused all the activities worldwide, as governments around the world put a lockdown measure to mitigate the spread of the virus. However, in many parts of the world, the lockdown has been lifted, the market output hasn’t been so good yet. Since there has been less availability of raw materials due to disrupted logistic supply, this escalated the raw material price and decreased demand from end-use industries. However, we expected the market to revive during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market for passive fire protection is hampered by movement restrictions, construction and development halts, labor shortages, lower customer spending, depressed consumer mood, manufacturing halts or reductions, and supply chain disruptions.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Passive Fire Protection Industry Report

Market Segmentation:

By product type, the market is divided into cementitious materials, intumescent coatings, fireproofing cladding, and others. By end-use industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, infrastructure & construction, industrial, transportation, and others. The oil and gas segment held 34.1% and 32.5% in terms of share globally and in the U.S.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the growth of the market.





Driving Factors

Rising Demand to Develop Fire-safe Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth



The demand for fire safety equipment has increased worldwide. For instance, the catastrophic event that occurred in August 2020 at the harbor of Beirut, Lebanon's capital, was heart-wrenching. The aftermath of this accident revealed that the explosion was caused due to nearby fire. The fire triggered 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate, which was one of the greatest non-nuclear explosions in human history. This catastrophe made people more aware of investing in fire safety systems. This is likely to boost the passive fire protection market growth in upcoming years.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Increasing Consumption of Gold in the Region

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market for passive fire protection during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about fire safety and stringent rules by the government to have fire protection units in commercial as well as residential buildings. The region’s market stood at USD 2.13 billion in 2020.

Europe is expected to showcase significant passive fire protection market share in upcoming years, owing to the increased penalty by the government on people who do not comply with fire regulations. Furthermore, increased standardization and incessant inspection of industries are expected to promote the regional market.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Strengthen Their Positions

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their positions by focusing on acquisitions and new launches. For instance, in March 2021, ROCKWOOL announced the launch of new fire protection equipment. This will help specifiers and installers of fire-stopping and fire-resistant products. The all-new FIREPRO Resource Hub gathers all resources that stakeholders may require in one location, ensuring that they have access to the most up-to-date information and guidance at all times.





Key Industry Development

October 2020 – CharCoat Passive Fire Protection Inc., which makes electrical fire protection and insulation coatings, declared the completion of another successful test for its CharCoat CC Electrical Cable Coating.





