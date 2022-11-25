Passing the torch: Miami’s seniors discuss which players have them excited for the future

The Miami Hurricanes will begin their regular-season finale Saturday with a ceremony to honor the seniors set to suit up for Miami for the last time at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes will then trot out a starting lineup featuring at least a dozen underclassmen and potentially five freshmen.

Senior day is always about the veterans, but the final stretch of the 2022 college football season has been all about the underclassmen for Miami.

“It’s a very, very talented freshman group, obviously,” tight end Will Mallory said Tuesday. “When they’re coming in, they’re contributing. You see it. They’re making big plays for us, and that’s great for us now and that’s even more promising for us for the future.”

Mallory is one of five seniors who have been in the program for at least four years and will play their final regular-season game this weekend, and his hope is he has left the Hurricanes (5-6, 4-5 Atlantic Coast) in a better place than they were when he got there.

The underclassmen are a big part of why he thinks he has.

On offense, freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown has started back-to-back games, freshman tight end Jaleel Skinner caught a touchdown in Miami’s win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 12, two freshmen are starting on the offensive line, sophomores Henry Parrish Jr. and Jaylan Knighton are the top two running backs, and sophomore wide receiver Colbie Young is second on the team in receiving yards.

On defense, three sophomores are starting on the defensive line, underclassmen are starting at both linebacker spots and sophomores are handling both safety positions.

Miami’s seniors have plenty of underclassmen to get excited about.

Miami Hurricanes tight end Jaleel Skinner’s (23) touchdown is ruled out of bounds in the fourth quarter during game against Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Will Mallory on offense’s future

If there’s one positive to takeaway from the Hurricanes’ dismal offensive performance this season, it’s the emergence of another potential quarterback of the future. Brown’s rushing ability is already a high-level skill and his arm strength is evident, but coaches and teammates are just as excited about his maturity and poise.

If quarterback Tyler Van Dyke doesn’t return next season, Brown could become the full-time starter. If not, he still projects as a potential starter down the road.

“I know the kind of person he is, the kind of work ethic he has,” Mallory said. “He’s got such a bright future, such a great attitude. I’m excited for him, and I know he’s just going to keep getting better and better.”

Mallory caught Brown’s first career touchdown pass at Georgia Tech and then watched him throw another to Skinner later in on in Atlanta.

Skinner followed up his first touchdown by making his first start last week, and he and fellow tight end Elijah Arroyo will be the main options in trying to replace Mallory next year.

“Since Jaleel’s gotten here, he’s done nothing but improve,” Mallory said. “This dude is freakishly talented and the best thing is that he’s taken to coaching, he’s paying attention and taking every little bit that our coaches give him. ... He’s taking it and adding it to his game. He’s a stud athlete, he’s physically freakish, but now that he’s getting that technique stuff and he’s really paying attention to that he’s taking pride in that. It’s going to be scary for the future, so I’m excited for him.”

DJ Scaife on Cooper, Seymore

The two other freshmen to start on offense for Miami this year are both offensive lineman.

Anez Cooper has seized the starting job at right guard and started there for four straight games following an injury to fellow offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun. Laurance Seymore, a redshirt freshman, has started two in a row at left guard with Jalen Rivers hurt.

“The young guys stepped up,” offensive lineman DJ Scaife Jr. said Tuesday. “Those guys filled in good and stepped up to the plate.”

Scaife, who will play his final home game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8 p.m., has started every game at right tackle this year, meaning he has played next to Cooper for the last month and immediately pointed to the 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman’s size when asked could make him special.

“He’s very big, a massive human being,” Scaife said. “He’s a great listener, also. Just being young, by playing next to him for the next month — I saw him grow as a person and become a better football player.”

Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (24) celebrates with safety James Williams (0) after Williams intercepts the ball in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

DJ Ivey on defense’s future

As interesting as some of the offensive underclassmen are, the real reason for optimism about the Hurricanes’ future is all the young players on defense, particularly from the last two recruiting classes.

Defensive tackle Leonard Taylor Jr. and safety James Williams both could be first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Safety Kamren Kinchens is tied for the national lead with six interceptions. Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe is already starting as a freshman.

As the lone senior starter on defense, DJ Ivey can’t help but be excited about what he’s seeing all around him.

“I’m very excited for the future of this defense,” the cornerback said Tuesday. “A couple freshmen have come along, played big roles, playing numerous amount of snaps this year, so I’m excited to see what they can do. I feel like in the future the defense will be great. You may see big things happen next year or in the spring coming up, so I’m very excited to see what these guys have going on, for sure.”