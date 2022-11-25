Passing the torch: Miami’s seniors discuss which players have them excited for the future

David Wilson
·5 min read

The Miami Hurricanes will begin their regular-season finale Saturday with a ceremony to honor the seniors set to suit up for Miami for the last time at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes will then trot out a starting lineup featuring at least a dozen underclassmen and potentially five freshmen.

Senior day is always about the veterans, but the final stretch of the 2022 college football season has been all about the underclassmen for Miami.

“It’s a very, very talented freshman group, obviously,” tight end Will Mallory said Tuesday. “When they’re coming in, they’re contributing. You see it. They’re making big plays for us, and that’s great for us now and that’s even more promising for us for the future.”

Mallory is one of five seniors who have been in the program for at least four years and will play their final regular-season game this weekend, and his hope is he has left the Hurricanes (5-6, 4-5 Atlantic Coast) in a better place than they were when he got there.

The underclassmen are a big part of why he thinks he has.

On offense, freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown has started back-to-back games, freshman tight end Jaleel Skinner caught a touchdown in Miami’s win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 12, two freshmen are starting on the offensive line, sophomores Henry Parrish Jr. and Jaylan Knighton are the top two running backs, and sophomore wide receiver Colbie Young is second on the team in receiving yards.

On defense, three sophomores are starting on the defensive line, underclassmen are starting at both linebacker spots and sophomores are handling both safety positions.

Miami’s seniors have plenty of underclassmen to get excited about.

Miami Hurricanes tight end Jaleel Skinner’s (23) touchdown is ruled out of bounds in the fourth quarter during game against Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Miami Hurricanes tight end Jaleel Skinner’s (23) touchdown is ruled out of bounds in the fourth quarter during game against Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Will Mallory on offense’s future

If there’s one positive to takeaway from the Hurricanes’ dismal offensive performance this season, it’s the emergence of another potential quarterback of the future. Brown’s rushing ability is already a high-level skill and his arm strength is evident, but coaches and teammates are just as excited about his maturity and poise.

If quarterback Tyler Van Dyke doesn’t return next season, Brown could become the full-time starter. If not, he still projects as a potential starter down the road.

“I know the kind of person he is, the kind of work ethic he has,” Mallory said. “He’s got such a bright future, such a great attitude. I’m excited for him, and I know he’s just going to keep getting better and better.”

Mallory caught Brown’s first career touchdown pass at Georgia Tech and then watched him throw another to Skinner later in on in Atlanta.

Skinner followed up his first touchdown by making his first start last week, and he and fellow tight end Elijah Arroyo will be the main options in trying to replace Mallory next year.

“Since Jaleel’s gotten here, he’s done nothing but improve,” Mallory said. “This dude is freakishly talented and the best thing is that he’s taken to coaching, he’s paying attention and taking every little bit that our coaches give him. ... He’s taking it and adding it to his game. He’s a stud athlete, he’s physically freakish, but now that he’s getting that technique stuff and he’s really paying attention to that he’s taking pride in that. It’s going to be scary for the future, so I’m excited for him.”

DJ Scaife on Cooper, Seymore

The two other freshmen to start on offense for Miami this year are both offensive lineman.

Anez Cooper has seized the starting job at right guard and started there for four straight games following an injury to fellow offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun. Laurance Seymore, a redshirt freshman, has started two in a row at left guard with Jalen Rivers hurt.

“The young guys stepped up,” offensive lineman DJ Scaife Jr. said Tuesday. “Those guys filled in good and stepped up to the plate.”

Scaife, who will play his final home game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 8 p.m., has started every game at right tackle this year, meaning he has played next to Cooper for the last month and immediately pointed to the 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman’s size when asked could make him special.

“He’s very big, a massive human being,” Scaife said. “He’s a great listener, also. Just being young, by playing next to him for the next month — I saw him grow as a person and become a better football player.”

Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (24) celebrates with safety James Williams (0) after Williams intercepts the ball in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (24) celebrates with safety James Williams (0) after Williams intercepts the ball in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

DJ Ivey on defense’s future

As interesting as some of the offensive underclassmen are, the real reason for optimism about the Hurricanes’ future is all the young players on defense, particularly from the last two recruiting classes.

Defensive tackle Leonard Taylor Jr. and safety James Williams both could be first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Safety Kamren Kinchens is tied for the national lead with six interceptions. Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe is already starting as a freshman.

As the lone senior starter on defense, DJ Ivey can’t help but be excited about what he’s seeing all around him.

“I’m very excited for the future of this defense,” the cornerback said Tuesday. “A couple freshmen have come along, played big roles, playing numerous amount of snaps this year, so I’m excited to see what they can do. I feel like in the future the defense will be great. You may see big things happen next year or in the spring coming up, so I’m very excited to see what these guys have going on, for sure.”

Latest Stories

  • Broncos will be without receivers Jeudy, Hamler vs. Carolina

    Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be without receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler for their game Sunday at Carolina. Jeudy was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury and Hamler with a bothersome hamstring. The team also will be missing cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee).

  • 'Pancake Ice' Forms Along Lake Superior Shore on Thanksgiving Day

    A Wisconsin resident captured footage of pancake ice collecting on the shores of Lake Superior on Thursday, November 24, amid chilly and icy conditions.Video posted to Twitter by user @clkoval shows scenes on Lake Superior’s shore in Ashland, Wisconsin. The ice can be heard crackling in the background.According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, pancake ice are pieces of circular ice with raised edges that form from rubbing against each other.Cold temperatures would continue in the area into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @clkoval via Storyful

  • QB wristbands a trending NFL topic after Carroll's comments

    Whether Pete Carroll meant it as a barb for Russell Wilson or a bouquet for Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks coach made play-calling wristbands a hot topic in the NFL during a topsy-turvy season that has rattled the longstanding quarterback order. Carroll was talking about the Seahawks’ surprising success in 2022 after moving on from Wilson when he mentioned Smith’s willingness to wear a wristband to help facilitate Seattle's play-calling.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Toronto Argonauts' linebacker Henoc Muamba Grey Cup MVP and top Canadian

    REGINA — His hands full of hardware, Toronto Argonauts middle linebacker Henoc Muamba knelt on Mosaic Stadium's stage and cried after winning the first Grey Cup of his football career. The 33-year-old doubled up on individual honours in the game. Muamba was chosen as the most valuable player and outstanding Canadian in Toronto's 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina on Sunday night. "Still trying to figure out if this is real life," Muamba said during a post-game press conference fl

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals