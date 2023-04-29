Passing around a gun ended fatally for 15-year-old. Another teen detained in killing, cops say

Police arrested a teenager Friday they say is responsible for the death of a 15-year-old at a trailer park near Miami two days ago.

The 16-year-old who was arrested, whom the Miami Herald is not identifying due to his age, is being charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

Barry Ellis III, a 15-year-old eight-grader at Horace Mann Middle School, was shot and killed at the trailer park at 8050 NW Miami Ct. on Wednesday.

Latasha Goldwire, his mother, pleaded for the one who killed her boy, who had big dreams and loved to play video games with friends, to come forward.

“This was the last thing I would have thought would have happened,” she told Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami. “He meant so much to me.”

On Friday, Miami-Dade police released details on what happened at the trailer park the afternoon Ellis was killed.

The charged 16-year-old was with a group of other teens and Ellis inside the mobile home.

Ellis pulled out a gun and began showing it to the group, police said. Eventually it got around the 16-year-old, who shot the gun in Ellis’ direction, hitting him in the chest.

The suspect told officers he shot Ellis accidentally.

“The [16-year-old] handled the firearm in a negligent manner by keeping his finger on the trigger while pointing it in the direction of the victim,” police said.