Passerby notices creature stuck in truck’s grille — then rescue begins, CO photos show

A passerby noticed a creature stuck in a pickup truck’s grille, Colorado wildlife officials said.

Then rescue efforts began to save the animal, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a Tuesday, Nov. 15, tweet.

Wildlife officials discovered the creature was a great horned owl — and it was still alive.

SHOCKING @COParksWildlife #rescue today in #ColoradoSprings. #Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder responded to a call for help of an owl stuck in a truck grille. He found a Great horned owl was, indeed, stuck. And alive! Read on for the rest of the story. Photos by Robin Smith. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/PVW9qATnwk — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 15, 2022

It’s likely the owl was “diving on prey” on Monday, Nov. 14, when a truck was passing by and it got sucked under the grille, officials said.

The owl was wedged against the truck’s radiator overnight before someone spotted its head popping out.

A wildlife officer was able to remove the owl from the grille.

The owl’s wing “does not look or feel broken,” wildlife officer Travis Sauder said in a video while examining the bird’s injuries.

The owl was taken to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo to be rehabilitated.

Pueblo is about 45 miles southeast of Colorado Springs.

