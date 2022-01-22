Passengers and workers hit social media as winter weather cancels flights at CLT

Rogelio Aranda
·1 min read

Travelers, airline crews and even some airport workers didn’t let Friday’s winter storm keep them from having fun, even as the weather system grounded hundreds of flights.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at least 186 flights have been canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Some 140 flights were scrubbed on Friday, when Winter Storm Jasper dropped 1.9 inches of snow at the airport — a record amount for Jan. 21.

Passengers and airport workers took advantage of CLT’s free WiFi and shared their experiences on social media. Here are some of the best from Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rahim Adi-Darko (@iamradiorahim)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Trevor DeArros (@t_revzz)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Keely (@keelyschultz01)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Trevor DeArros (@t_revzz)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AASTEWS Living Life In The Sky (@aastews)

