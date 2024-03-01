Passenger's Video Captures Terrifying Moment of High Speed Tour Boat Collision Near Miami

The bow of a charter boat can be seen plowing into the side of the "Thriller" tour boat in the clip, which was released by the law firm representing several passengers

Two tour boats collided near PortMiami on Sunday, Feb. 10, leaving 13 people injured

A passenger aboard the Thriller boat recorded the moment of the high-speed crash

30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units rushed to the scene at the time of the incident

Several passengers are now suing, their lawyers confirmed to PEOPLE

A passenger aboard one of the tour boats that crashed in Miami last month captured the horrifying moment of impact

In a video shared on Instagram by Mausner Graham Injury Law PLLC (the firm representing several people injured in the crash), the passenger starts recording herself while seated on a Miami tour boat called the Thriller. She pans the camera to reveal the Miami skyline while the boat speeds through the water. The faces of all passengers, including hers, have been blurred to protect their privacy.

As music can be heard playing and other passengers appear carefree in the clip, a second boat, a private charter vessel, then comes into frame in the background clearly heading toward the Thriller.

In the next few seconds, some of the passengers start screaming as it quickly becomes clear that the boats are going to collide.

The video goes dark as the bow of the charter boat smashes into the Thriller.

Both boats were traveling through Fishermans Channel near PortMiami on Sunday, Feb. 10 when the incident occurred. At least 30 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) units rushed to the scene.

Mausner Graham Injury Law PLLC/Instagram The private charter boat is seen sailing behind the Thriller.

Following the incident, MDFR confirmed that 13 passengers were injured and transported to a local hospital. Mausner Graham Injury Law PLLC, which specializes in maritime law, said in an Instagram caption that a total of 29 individuals were affected.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Friday, the law firm said, “Our clients suffered serious and permanent injuries due to the negligence of both vessels. We intend to hold both vessels responsible for this terrible incident.”

Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mausner Graham Injury Law PLLC/Instagram Passengers aboard the Thriller right before the collision.

The severity of the crash prompted City of Miami Fire, U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to also respond to the scene.

Mausner Graham Injury Law PLLC/Instagram The private charter boat right before it crashed into the Thriller.

At the time of the incident, U.S. Coast Guard officials told NBC 6 South Florida that no passengers aboard the private charter vessel were injured. A vessel inspection requirement was issued for the Thriller before they can operate again, per the outlet.

According to the Thriller’s official website, the speedboat can reach up to 40 mph and is meant to take tourists on the “ultimate sightseeing experience” around Miami.

