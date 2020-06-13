Passengers recall terrifying bus crash near Bethune

Regan Sunchild was in and out of sleep when she saw a pickup truck barrelling toward the small bus she was on. At the moment of the crash, she said her mind was blank but she was preparing for the worst.

"The next thing I know, I feel a huge bang and I feel like I'm in the air," she said. "The ceiling kind of caved in beside me."

Sunchild,18, said the bus rolled four or five times. She was still in her seatbelt when she frantically called 911.

The bus had been heading north to Saskatoon. Sunchild was en route to Thunderchild First Nation to see her parents.

RCMP say they were called around 5:45 a.m. CST Thursday to the collision. The van had four passengers in addition to the driver. There were two people in the pickup truck, according to a police news release.

Sunchild remembers there being a small flame after the bus had stopped rolling and everyone got out in case it began to spread. Eventually it did and the bus was engulfed in flame.

"I was just crying because I couldn't believe I was unmarked. I couldn't believe it," she said.

The crash changed her outlook on life, Sunchild said.

"I feel like I have a purpose. Being able to come out unmarked, that's a like a miracle," she said.

"Not being injured and being able to call 911, I think there was a reason, a deeper meaning and it helps give me a sense of hope now."

Submitted by Regan Sunchild

Riley Forseth, 19, was also on the bus. His final destination was Jasper where he and his girlfriend had just gotten jobs.

"[The crash] was one of the scariest rollercoasters of my life," he said.

He said he never really believed people when they said their life flashes before their eyes when they're in imminent danger but he does now.

"Every time I closed my eyes, I'd see people that had been in my life who had left or who are still in my life and are very important to me," he said.

Submitted by Regan Sunchild

He said he has been having nightmares some nights and waking up in a cold sweat. He said the crash has changed his outlook, too.

"It kind of kicked me in the ass a little bit. I was taking life for granted," he said.

"When I was in that crash and the whole life flashing before my eyes, that scared me so bad that I think that changed me for the best."

Forseth said he still plans to go to Jasper but the last few days have been exhausting.

"I wanted nothing more than to help everyone that was [in] that crash and make sure that everyone's okay," he said.

"I'm just glad that I survived and that I'm able to tell everyone my experience in this."