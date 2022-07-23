The Passengers by Will Ashon review: a magical mystery tour of modern Britain

Book review The Passengers by Will Ashon - ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images

One of the stranger aspects of lockdown for me was what I came to think of as my brain “defragging”. With so much less to do, so many fewer fresh memories to process, some kind of mental hard-drive utility seemed to spool up, intent on sorting through the inefficient data blocks scattered around my cranium. My nights began to be populated by faces I had not seen for years; long-submerged minor memories resurfaced at random. My dreams – particularly in the half-sleep of the morning – took on a kaleidoscopic quality of reflection and recomposition. Stuck in stasis, my mind decided to generate its own novelties: flowing and flashing through old files to turn the familiar contents of my memory into strange new matter.

I had forgotten about the defragging process until Will Ashon’s uncategorisable The Passengers brought it flooding back to me. Part oral history, part found poetry, his book uses the voices of ordinary Britons to produce a picture of the nation at a time of unique perspective. It is both a deeply quotidian book – the everyday as heard in the words of people you might meet at any bus-stop, pub, or supermarket – and an extraordinary one. Choral, polyvocal, symphonic, its evocation of Britain today had, for me, the special flavour of those lockdown dreams: an endlessly strange journey through the familiar.

The closest thing to Ashon’s methodology in contemporary writing is the form of oral history pioneered by Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievitch. Like the Belarusian’s histories of Soviet and post-Soviet life, Passengers is formed from other people’s words, edited and arranged. Unlike Alexievitch, though, Ashon is not creating a history of a particular moment or phenomenon, but a record of the unfocused normal in all its randomness.

Taking as its epigraph Agnès Varda’s statement that “Chance has always been my best assistant”, The Passengers is fortuitous by design, its interviews acquired by hitchhiking, word-of-mouth referrals, and sending letters to random addresses between October 2018 and March 2021. The result is a fractured mirror: 180 fragments ranging from a single line to a few pages, that altogether form a faceted reflection of life in these islands today.

“It’s almost like a puzzle,” suggests one interviewee, “It doesn’t say something about a particular time in history but it’s a like a construction of that period.” Another puts their finger on the mosaic quality more colloquially: “It looks like it’s wobbly. The ground looks like it’s shaking.”

The risk in describing the architecture of The Passengers like this is to make it sound unapproachable. It really isn’t. Ashon – with a background in music journalism, and two novels under his belt, as well as a book on the “strange labyrinth” of Epping forest – has created a book as readable as it is strange. And, as the founder of underground label Big Dada, he brings a fine ear to a writing process that has as much in common with hip hop sampling as it does with Eliotesque high-modernism. Over just a few hundred words, we overhear his correspondents mazing skeins of thought that no author could invent.

One begins at his decision not to fly home from New York a day early, on September 10 2001 and passes through the “slow-motion car crash” of British politics before fantasising about an alternative life as a bodybuilder with “a mock-Tudor semi somewhere and loads of medals in mint condition [… and] a body oil endorsement”. By the end of the next page, he has covered the turd sizes of large and small dogs, the blandness of Ikea, and his fear of neutrality, before announcing, “I still feel hope in my heart.”

While Ashon refuses to soften reality, that hope is a running theme. Despite interviewees recounting the darkness of their lives – from poverty, homelessness and drug abuse to police violence and the brutal purgatory of immigrant detention centres – this is, finally, a hopeful book, and a compassionate one. It is above all else, it seems, about the kind of compassion made possible by seeing normality through other people’s eyes. We might be, as the immigrant who lends Ashon his title says, “passengers” in our own lives: always passing through. But as the utterance that begins and closes the book suggests, we have good reasons, too, to “want to stay and stay and never go”.

