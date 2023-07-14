Passenger in vehicle found fatally shot in Kansas City near Linwood and Troost: Police

Kansas City police opened a homicide investigation Thursday after a man was found fatally shot in an SUV near Linwood Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

Around 5:30 p.m., patrol officers were flagged down by a woman who said a passenger in her vehicle had been shot, said officer Alayna Gonzalez, a department spokeswoman. The officers found a man in a vehicle who was unresponsive.

Emergency medical personnel happened to be in the area, Gonzalez said, and they took the gunshot victim to the hospital.

Around the same time, there was a 911 call to report the sound of shots fired about two miles away in the 4200 block of Walnut Street, Gonzalez said, where shell casings were recovered by crime scene personnel. As of Thursday evening, Gonzalez said detectives believed the fatal shooting may have occurred there “but it’s a little too early” to tell.

Detectives were speaking with witnesses to learn more about what led up to the shooting, Gonzalez said.

No one was in police custody Thursday evening.

Police kept the busy intersection of Troost and Linwood blocked off into the evening as crime scene investigators processed a black SUV that was parked in the middle of the road. It was later towed from the area.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 108th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. The city remains on pace to see the highest number of homicides in its history since the record was set in 2020 with 182 killings.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.