Passenger shot and killed as driver tries to escape road-rage incident, WA cops say

Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead after a road-rage incident in Skykomish, according to Washington State Patrol.

Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, near milepost 63 on Route 2, a silver Kia Sorrento and Subaru SUV got into “a road rage” incident, according to a news release.

The Kia then moved away from the Subaru, troopers said. Someone in the Subaru “shot through the rear passenger window of the Kia,” according to the release.

A 24-year-old woman from Everett, who was a passenger, was shot and killed, police said. The release did not identify her.

The person who was driving the Subaru fled the scene, and police are asking the public to help locate their car.

The Subaru is described as having a dark color and a mounted cargo basket on the car’s roof.

If anyone has any information about the car, you are asked to call 360-654-1140.

Skykomish is about 70 miles east of Seattle.

